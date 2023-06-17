Hunter Biden gives deposition in Little Rock in child support case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, appeared in Little Rock on Friday for a deposition in his yearslong paternity and child support case.

Hunter Biden, 53, is seeking to lower his $20,000-per-month child support payments to the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, 32, of Batesville. The couple's daughter is 4 years old.

Friday's deposition was held at the Stephens Inc. building at 111 Center St.

The audio from the deposition was recorded by a court reporter who attended, along with attorneys for Biden and Roberts, according to court documents. Court records didn't indicate whether Roberts' deposition had also been scheduled for Friday, although attorneys for both sides agreed at a hearing last month to set the depositions for Biden and Roberts on the same day.

The paternity and child support battle, which began in 2019, has intensified during the past two months. In early May, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer criticized attorneys for slowing the case's progress. In particular, she ordered Biden's attorneys to be more cooperative with discovery documents related to Biden's income.

A hearing was canceled later that month after it appeared that attorneys were resolving their issues and moving the case forward.

Then on June 5, Meyer filed an order requiring all parties to appear in a Batesville courtroom next month. Roberts' attorneys filed a motion asking for Biden to be held in contempt, alleging that he is still not being forthcoming with information about his income. That hearing is set for July 10.

Meyer stated in her order that Biden would be given an opportunity at next month's hearing to respond to questions about his financial status, and he will be required to "show cause" as to why he should not be held in contempt.

Clint Lancaster, one of Roberts' attorneys, said he is seeking for Biden to be held in criminal contempt, which could result in fines or jail time being leveled if the judge grants Lancaster's request.

Attorneys have said Biden met Roberts while she lived, worked and attended college in Washington, D.C.

The paternity matter was settled in 2020 after a DNA test proved that Biden was the biological father, according to court documents. The child support case was reopened in September 2022 after Biden's attorneys requested in a court filing that his monthly payments be lowered due to a "substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances."

Roberts is also requesting that the pair's daughter be allowed to use her father's surname, which Biden has objected to, according to court records.

Messages left Friday for Lancaster and Roberts' attorney, Brent Langdon, were not returned Friday.