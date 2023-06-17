After the Constitutional Convention, as the legend goes, the wife of Philadelphia's mayor asked Benjamin Franklin what the delegates had come up with--a monarchy or a republic.

His famous answer: "A republic, if you can keep it."

We've kept it for almost 250 years, but our republic is currently threatened from many directions. Our kind of government requires active citizenship, yet only about half the electorate manages even to vote in national elections. (The numbers are especially low in Arkansas.) And voting every two or four years is only part of citizen responsibilities.

Four trends that threaten our republic are: the strongman syndrome; a disrespected Congress; outmoded procedures; and artificial intelligence (AI).

STRONGMAN SYNDROME

Chieftains, warlords, barons, commanders, and kings have been around for much longer than congresses have. Human habits die hard. That wise old bird Ben Franklin predicted that "The executive will be always increasing here, as elsewhere, till it ends in a monarchy."

We are not at that point, but we may be headed that way. The unitary executive theory promoted by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump says that the executive branch is pre-eminent over the other two branches.

But if a strongman president runs the show, with a rubber-stamp Congress, he might as well be called a monarch. In contrast, many readers of the Constitution believe its writers intended three co-equal branches to be a bulwark against a too-powerful executive.

Desires for a strong leader are often based on the military model. Historically, Borderer descendants and Southerners have strongly supported the military. For those who want a powerful executive, but lack a suitable general to vote for, sometimes a billionaire will do. A modern robber baron. A high-handed state governor. Or an egocentric bully who projects an aura of power.

But is this the sort of leader our system calls for?

Running a modern government, waging war, and running a business require different kinds of skills, and they have very different aims. Think about why you want a certain kind of leader.

A DISRESPECTED CONGRESS

The legislative branch is the one in closest touch with the electorate, yet I constantly hear people complain about how inept and/or corrupt it is, as if Congress is all one thing. You may dislike both parties, but it is lazy thinking to assume that they have no differences, or that 535 individual lawmakers in the two houses all have the same motivations and abilities.

The less that people follow politics, the more likely they are to make sweeping generalizations about the people's representatives that deprecate the honest and hardworking ones along with the worst ones. What will motivate public-spirited people to run for office if the public can't tell the difference?

When and why did we start to elect so many ill-mannered exhibitionists to Congress? Political scientist Augustus B. Cochran III argues that national politics increasingly resembles the worst of the Solid South, back when it was all Democrats instead of all Republicans. "Most Southerners sat on the sidelines, alternately entertained and appalled by the clownish antics of the 'colorful characters' who dominated their politics" ("Democracy Heading South," 2001).

Social media rose since Cochran wrote, and the situation has only gotten worse. With odd individuals such as George Santos, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, and Joshua Hawley, our latest crop of politicians is more appalling than entertaining.

The Republican Party needs to better vet its candidates, and voters need to do their own research before voting blindly for an extremist or a pathological liar just because they are linked with the favored party. Informing yourself is another citizen responsibility.

OUTMODED POLICIES

Many of our government's operating procedures are badly out of whack. Here I will mention only one: the debt-limit vote with which Republicans regularly try to legislate through extortion. (Democrats haven't used this unworthy maneuver.) I hope everybody understands that this is about covering past debts, not incurring new ones. Republican Representative Steve Womack called it "a dangerous game of chicken."

Only one other industrialized nation has a debt limit--Denmark--and it is set so high that it can't be used improperly like this. Congress needs to eliminate the debt limit, and use the budget process to legislate budget priorities.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Media technology is far outpacing the public's media literacy. Even the inventors of AI are now worried about its potential to confuse and manipulate us with false information that looks and sounds real. We urgently need ways to educate the public about AI and media in general. Public television? Adult education classes?

Also, we citizens could hold serious discussions online, by Zoom, or in a series of actual meetings to share our ideas about how to repair our democratic republic before we do, in fact, lose it.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Little Handbook of Arguments."