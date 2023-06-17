IN THE GARDEN: Diagnosing coneflowers with aster yellows, a systemic disease





Q: What do you think is wrong with this coneflower? It just drooped and really isn't bouncing back. All the others are doing great. Could it be burned from too much fertilizer? Also, I have a row of phlox on the back edge of a long bed. Last year, stalks would randomly start to turn yellow and die. Much of the damage occurred very close together so I was eventually left with a dead gap in the bed. It looks like a couple are already turning yellow and one is starting to die (pictured).