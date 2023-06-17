Heather Mack, the daughter of an American woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase at a resort in Bali, Indonesia, changed her plea to guilty in Chicago federal court on charges that she helped her boyfriend kill her mother to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, president of Germany, said the objects belong "where they are still a bridge between people and nature" as his country returned to Colombia two 15th-century wooden sun masks made by the indigenous Kogi people that have been in a Berlin museum for a century.

Bill de Blasio, former New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a record $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he "plainly" misused public funds on the police security detail that accompanied him on cross-country trips during his failed presidential bid.

Clay Joyner, a U.S. attorney in Mississippi, said "we hope that today's sentence will serve as a message to all who would target or victimize ... in the hopes of easy personal gain" as three men were sentenced to about 11 years in prison for the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier.

Porice Diamond Mincy of Emporium, Pa., was charged with aggravated assault after the district attorney for rural Cameron County was shot in the leg, with authorities yet to disclose a possible motive.

Matthew Alan Lehigh of Oregon awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to hate crime charges for threatening to use his car to hit an Idaho library worker who defended a transgender co-worker, as well as two women he believed were lesbians.

Denisse Ahumada, a city councilor from the Mexican border city of Reynosa, was arrested at a checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, after prosecutors say border patrol agents turned up 93 pounds of cocaine in an X-ray of her SUV.

Hannibal Gadhafi, a son of the former Libyan leader, is reportedly suffering deteriorating health amid a hunger strike to protest his detention in Lebanon without trial since 2015, amid a convoluted story of the search for a Shiite cleric who disappeared 45 years ago.

Joshua Isaac Nichols, son of the imprisoned Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator and the bearer of a long rap sheet, was sent to prison again by a Nevada court, handed five to 17 years for kidnapping and armed robbery in a plea deal.