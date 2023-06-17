Iowa court won’t reinstate abortion law

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Abortion will remain legal in Iowa after the state's high court declined Friday to reinstate a law that would have largely banned the procedure, rebuffing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and, for now, keeping the conservative state from joining others with strict abortion limits.

In a rare 3-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law. The latest ruling comes roughly a year after the same body -- and the U.S. Supreme Court -- determined that women do not have a fundamental constitutional right to abortion.

The blocked law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The law contains exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, incest and fetal abnormality.

Writing for the three justices who denied the state's request to reinstate the law, Justice Thomas Waterman said granting that request would mean bypassing the legislature, changing the standard for how the court reviews laws and then dissolving an injunction enacted by a lower court that blocked the law.

"In our view, it is legislating from the bench to take a statute that was moribund when it was enacted and has been enjoined for four years and then to put it in effect," Waterman wrote.

The court has seven members but one justice declined to participate. Her former law firm represented an abortion provider.

In a statement, Reynolds expressed disappointment in the court's ruling.

"Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa's legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court," Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that "the fight is not over." She said her administration was considering options, such as calling for a special legislative session to enact stricter abortion laws, but she didn't give specifics.

Republicans hold large majorities in the state House and Senate, and leaders of both chambers criticized the ruling and suggested they will work toward passing new legislation.

Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, called the decision "an enormous win."

"Each person deserves control of their body, and Iowans have that right, based on today's court decision," she said in a statement.

While the state's high court maintains the block on the law, it does not preclude Reynolds and lawmakers from passing a new law that looks the same. The decision Friday was largely procedural -- the 2022 appeal to the 2019 ruling was too late.

Abortions remain legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Reynolds signed Iowa's 2018 law despite state and federal court decisions at the time, including Roe, affirming a woman's constitutional right to abortion. Planned Parenthood sued and a state judge blocked the law the following year. Reynolds did not appeal the decision at the time.

In a separate case, the Iowa Supreme Court decided last year to reverse an opinion saying the state's constitution affirms a fundamental right to abortion. Roe was overturned a week later and Reynolds sought to dissolve the 2019 decision.

A state judge ruled last year that she had no authority to do so and Reynolds appealed to the state's Supreme Court.

Because Friday's decision was tied, the court affirms the lower court decision but otherwise the high court's opinions have no other authority. That means earlier rulings that applied an "undue burden test" for abortion laws remains in effect.

The undue burden is an intermediate level of scrutiny that ensures laws do not create a significant obstacle to abortion.

N.C. LAWSUIT

Abortion providers in North Carolina filed a federal lawsuit Friday that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the dwindling days before the new restrictions take effect.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Dr. Beverly Gray, a Duke University obstetrician and gynecologist, are asking a federal judge to block numerous provisions that they argue are unclear and unconstitutional, or to place an injunction on the law to prevent it from being enforced.

Though the law may be commonly referred to as a 12-week abortion ban, the plaintiffs argue that it actually includes additional restrictions that many patients are not aware of -- hurdles that will "impede health care professionals from providing quality care," according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

Among the named defendants are North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley and the district attorneys who represent every county in the state where Gray and Planned Parenthood provide abortions.

Kinsley's office and Stein's office said they are reviewing the lawsuit. Stein, an outspoken abortion-rights supporter, is named in the lawsuit because it's his job as attorney general to defend state laws in court.

Information for this article was contributed by Hannah Fingerhut, Scott McFetridge, Geoff Mulvihill and Hannah Schoenbaum of The Associated Press.