Legislative Council approves $4.9M in federal funds to help Monticello hospital continue operations

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday handily approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for $4.9 million in spending authority to use federal American Rescue Plan funds to help Drew Memorial Health System in Monticello continue its operations.

The action came after the council rejected in a voice vote a motion by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, to delay action on the request until the council's July meeting to allow the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee to further review the request.

The requested funds are aimed at addressing negative impacts of the public health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic such as staffing and bed shortages; extraordinary costs of providing covid-19 mitigation, prevention and treatment; and disruptions in the utilization of health care services across payers, Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said in a May 26 letter to Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

A state Department of Finance and Administration consultant, Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services LLC, said in a written report that "pressures around staffing, sustainability, pay contracts, and supply chain underlie Drew Memorial's engagement in discussions" earlier this year about joining the consolidated Baptist Health System.

Sen. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, questioned whether the state would be "throwing good money after bad" by providing $4.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to Drew Memorial Health System.

Under Baptist Health's plan to merge with the Drew Memorial Health System, state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said, "It's almost like an economic development project instead of saving a hospital that's going down because you are putting in a new operator that can offer new and better services to a region that did not have that before, and it will also generate Medicaid dollars that will pay for it going forward.

"It will sustain itself going forward, and that is what we are hoping with every one of these hospitals as we go forward and that is something that we are looking at very deeply, to make sure that they either need to merge, change classifications or [have] a state building plan that changes their practices going forward that they can sustain long-term," he said.

Asked by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, about providing federal American Rescue Plan funds to other hospitals in the future, Wardlaw said there have been and will be meetings between the governor's office, finance and human services departments, some lawmakers and the hospitals in the consultant's report "to see which one of the 18 [hospitals] would need to be next because of where they are at in their finances."

"They are looking at different options with those hospitals to be able to come to the committee [requesting American Rescue Plan funds]," he said.

Wardlaw said Drew Memorial Health System was required to have binding paperwork signed with Baptist Health.

"When we approve this request today, they will get half of their money today because the management plan is in place on July 1, and once that merger takes complete control on Dec. 1 they will get the other half of that dollar figure, so we are making sure these hospitals are following through with the plans that they are providing to the Legislature and to the agencies before we actually expend all of the dollars," he said.

"There are a lot of safety nets here, a lot of insurance, that these hospitals actually go forward, and we are not just throwing good money at bad," said Wardlaw, who is a co-chairman of the Legislative Council.

Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, said he wants to see the reports about the other 17 hospitals and their needs, and the Legislature should take a look at these reports.

"I believe this [request for American Rescue Plan funds] should go to public health before it's passed in this body so that the Legislature as a whole sees the comparison with these hospitals," said Ladyman, who is a former chairman of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.

King said, "We shouldn't be rushed into this and put in this situation."

But Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, said, "I think we understand the dire need with health care in our state.

"We understand that we have hospitals that are in great need in rural areas, many areas that I see represented here in this room today," he said.

"This has been vetted well over a year ... and this has gone through the appropriate channels through [the Legislative Council]," Gilmore said. "This has had due diligence done on this."

He said he wants lawmakers to get back to focusing on addressing the hospitals in need, "some of which will come through very shortly that have had the due diligence that this hospital has had, and we need to make sure that the constituents that we represent have health care."

King said, "I understand people in the district that want to get this deal done, but you need to respect all the citizens of the state and all these hospitals.

"I am just wanting to wait and make a more informed decision and give fairness to everybody involved in this," he said.

In September, the Legislative Council voted to authorize the state Department of Human Services to transfer $6.07 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden with the aim of helping the hospital avoid closure soon.

In December, the Legislative Council approved the state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $6.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to assist the Sevier County Medical Center in opening after Sevier County had lacked an acute care hospital for several years.

In other business Friday, the Legislative Council approved the state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $10 million in spending authority to use federal American Rescue Plan funds for a federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act consultant, Deloitte Consulting.

"We anticipate on the opportunity of attracting an additional $1.5 billion to $3 billion" in competitive grants through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Job Act as a result of the Legislature setting aside state funds to be used as possible matching funds for these federal discretionary grants, Alan McVey, chief of staff for the Department of Finance and Administration, told lawmakers Tuesday.

Deloitte Consulting's contract is a two-year, performance-based contract for up to $10 million and "it's based on the work that's actually performed," McVey said.

The council on Friday approved two Department of Commerce requests for spending authority totaling $6.1 million to use American Rescue Plan funds to support the Arkansas Rural Connect broadband grant program.

The council also voted to approve the Department of Commerce's request for spending authority to use $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen identity verification of unemployment insurance claimants, enhance fraud detection and prevention strategies, increase cybersecurity, expand overpayment recovery efforts, and improve data management and analytic capabilities.

In March of 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that is designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.