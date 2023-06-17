Legislative Council OKs request for nearly 1,500 executive branch employees to exceed maximum-authorized salaries





The Legislative Council on Friday approved a request by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration for the salaries of nearly 1,500 executive branch employees to exceed their maximum-authorized salaries as a result of merit raises these employees have been awarded, effective July 9.

In a voice vote with state Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, dissenting, the council voted to follow its personnel subcommittee's recommendation to approve the state Office of Personnel Management's request that would cost the state about an estimated $4.4 million in salary and benefits costs.

These employees include those whose current salary is near or equals the maximum pay level for their assigned grade, and employees whose salary already exceeds the maximum pay level for their assigned grade, Kay Barnhill, director of the state Office of Personnel Management, said in a letter to the personnel subcommittee co-chairs.

Act 886 of 2023 requires the Legislative Council's approval for an employee whose salary equals or exceeds the maximum pay level for their assigned grade to receive their merit raise as an increase to their base salary and the resulting salary to exceed the maximum pay level, she said.

The Office of Personnel Management on Friday updated its original list of about 1,400 executive branch employees for which it sought permission for their salaries to exceed the maximum-authorized salaries as a result of their merit raises; the updated list includes 1,494 employees, according to state officials.

These employees range from higher-paid employees such as the chief medical examiner at the state Crime Laboratory, Theodore Brown, whose $349,999-a-year salary will increase to $365,749 a year, to lower-paid employees such as Department of Insurance property and casualty compliance officer Rebecca Harrington, whose $29,246 annual salary will increase to $30,708.

The nearly 1,500 state employees are among about 5,600 executive branch employees for whom Sanders has authorized merit pay raises based on their performance evaluations. The Republican governor has described these employees as exceptional employees.

For state employees who have served for more than one year, those deemed "highly effective" will receive a 4.5% base salary increase, while those deemed "role models" will receive a 5% base salary increase, Sanders said in a letter dated June 9 to Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood.

Sanders' plan has led to some state employees grumbling about the merit raises authorized by the governor and contacting state lawmakers about the matter.

"There are [a] lot of good employees who are not getting anything," King said after the council's meeting.

A better system would be for the state to grant cost-of-living and merit raises to state employees, he said.

The last time state employees received a cost-of-living increase was in February 2022 when then-Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a 2% cost-of-living increase, according to Barnhill. The Legislature subsequently repealed the governor's authority to grant cost-of-living increases to state employees.

In May 2022, Hutchinson authorized state agencies in the executive branch to use 5% of their total payroll costs for merit raises for employees in the fiscal year 2022 that ended June 30, 2022, citing the rising costs of living.

The Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee chairs, state Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, and Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, on Wednesday blamed the state's performance evaluation system inherited from Hutchinson's administration and noted that Sanders wants to develop a new performance evaluation system as well as a new pay plan.

There are five categories in the state's current performance review system, (1) unacceptable, (2) needs improvement, (3) solid performer, (4) highly effective and (5) role model, said Alex Johnston, chief of staff for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

In her June 9 letter to Wood, Sanders said in order to "ensure we are recruiting and retaining the highest-performing state employees and using tax dollars responsibly, I am also directing the Department of Transformation and Shared Services to evaluate our performance evaluation and pay structures."

"These systems should promote employee development and reward achievement, helping us make Arkansas' state government work even more effectively," she wrote in her letter. "Efficiency and accountability are paramount to the proper function of state government. When we realize those aims, anything is possible."

The state's executive branch agencies currently have 22,742 employees with a total payroll cost of $1.1 billion, and the current average salary is $53,086 a year, she said Monday.

John Bridges, executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association, said Friday that "We hope we can move forward with a new evaluation system that doesn't have metrics and expedite a new pay plan for those employees who didn't get a merit raise, so they can get some increase soon."

Johnston said the executive branch's department secretaries and governor's staff members are not receiving performance raises in this fiscal year.

Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Friday in a written statement that "We have not been in these positions long enough under the Sanders administration to appropriately evaluate."

Sanders was sworn in as governor Jan. 10.



