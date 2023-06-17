The prison campaign

Donald Trump's 2016 election was not only the greatest upset in modern American political history, but also involved a number of firsts: a celebrity and complete novice with no political experience or operation, but why stop there?

He will be unable to conduct anything approaching a conventional campaign. He won't be eligible to vote if convicted, but I'm not aware of anything that disqualifies him from the presidency (Eugene Debs ran for the office from prison in 1920). I believe he'll be the first convicted felon elected president, whose inauguration will take place in a federal prison and whose first act of state will be to pardon himself.

Impossible? Love him or hate him, nothing he does surprises me, and I wouldn't rule it out.

MICHAEL EMERSON

Little Rock

Deforestation's role

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently highlighted the smoking haze from the Canadian wildfires across the eastern and midwest U.S., and the hazardous air quality in both nations appeared to be the primary area of interest in the article.

In recent years, droughts and wildfires have proliferated all across North America, especially in the state of California, but the emerging wildfires in Canada have garnered international attention. It is quickly gaining ground that rising temperatures have become nonpartisan in the places they choose to impact.

In light of this adverse reality, our policymakers must also become nonpartisan in the ways they choose to respond. Because rising temperatures are largely a result of deforestation, national implementation of healthy forests would not only reduce temperatures, but also improve air quality significantly.

As the Natural State, it is Arkansas' responsibility to lead the way in planting forests in both rural and urban areas. In the last Congress, Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman as well as Congressman French Hill supported the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act which helps farmers, ranchers, and private forest landowners access environmental credit markets. I urge them to continue supporting bipartisan legislation rewarding good land stewardship and supporting healthy forests.

The FOREST Act, a bill that would restrict the trading of goods originating from illegally deforested land, has yet to be reintroduced in the 118th Congress. If Arkansan legislators can take initiative in actively supporting this act, they could incentivize higher prices for such goods and safeguard climate-smart forestry practices.

Preventing future wildfires and protecting people from hazardous air quality is only possible with persistent cooperation and compromise. My generation of fellow peers in secondary and post-secondary education should not have to pursue their academic ambitions in a world with masks again.

JANA EID

Little Rock