Manitoba officials begin investigating fatal bus crash

TORONTO -- A bus carrying senior citizens to a casino collided with a semi-tractor trailer at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, police said.

Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people when the collision happened Thursday, and that authorities in Manitoba had deployed all their resources to the scene. Ten people were taken to hospitals.

"Sadly, this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness," Hill said.

TV broadcasters aired images of a large vehicle smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris -- broken glass, a large bumper and a walking aid. Seven blue and yellow tarps were stretched out.

Police Superintendent Rob Lasson said "as of right now the drivers of both the bus and truck are alive and in hospital." He did not say if they were among the 10 listed as injured. The dead were mainly senior citizens.

Lasson said the bus was heading south and there would have been a stop and yield sign. He said the bus was crossing the eastbound lanes when it was struck by the truck that was going east, adding that who had the right of way is critical to the investigation.

"The public is reeling and asking a lot of questions and people are trying to determine if their loved ones were involved," Lasson said. "Death on this scale is never normalized for us."

The crash scene was in Carberry, a city 105 miles west of Manitoba's capital of Winnipeg.

"The news from Carberry, Manitoba, is incredibly tragic," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. "I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts."

A family support center has been set up at a Lutheran church in Dauphin, Manitoba, for relatives. Police said the people on the bus were from Dauphin and the areas around it.

A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors to a casino ended up after colliding with a semi-trailer truck and burning on Thursday is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba, Friday, June 16, 2023. Police said 15 people were killed and 10 more were sent to hospital. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



