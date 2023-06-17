Money in question for cultural district

Funding for Jimmy Cunningham's planned downtown cultural district looked a little less certain Thursday night after a City Council member said he felt the money was at risk.

And the outlook for Cunningham's project didn't get any better on Friday when Mayor Shirley Washington was asked about the funding and said the money is in question because of the failure of the Go Forward Pine Bluff-sponsored tax.

Cunningham, director of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District Project, spoke to a meeting of the NAACP that was called to discuss plans for what would come next in the wake of the defeat of the sales tax. His plan includes development of an area in downtown Pine Bluff as a way to increase tourism through Pine Bluff's musical and cultural heritage.

The price tag for the development is $6 million, with $2 million committed to the project in December by the Pine Bluff City Council.

After Cunningham spoke, Council Member Bruce Lockett took the microphone and said he was concerned that, despite the promise from the council to kick in a third of the project's cost, no money had been appropriated.

"Here we are in month six and no money has been transferred to Community Development," Lockett said. "This is what was promised and this is what is demanded for what must be done."

To that end, Lockett said he was sponsoring a resolution that will be presented to the city council requiring the city to appropriate $580,000 – a first installment – for Cunningham's project. That would allow Cunningham to hire a cultural district specialist and the city to start acquiring property within the district footprint.

"I have no other recourse than to demand what we, the council members, on an 8-0 vote, said what we would do," Lockett said.

In December when the issue was being discussed as part of the city's 2023 budget, the initial plan, approved on a unanimous vote of the council, was to give Cunningham's project $2 million of tax money raised through the Go Forward five-eighths-percent sales tax. But because of what was said to be pressure from Go Forward, the money was instead placed with the Urban Renewal Agency, a quasi-sister agency closely associated with Go Forward.

The move irritated Cunningham because he said he felt that because of the friction between his efforts and Go Forward's competing efforts, money for the cultural district would be put at risk. It would appear he was correct in that assumption.

Contacted Friday, Washington said the city was committed to fulfilling its obligation to Cunningham's project but that the failure of the Go Forward-sponsored sales tax had altered the city's ability to pay for it.

"Having the tax not pass, that pretty much changes the image of things," Washington said by phone. "We're going to have to make sure we are able to pay for projects already under contract."

Later, in a text, Washington said the city had pledged matching funds for the project since 2017.

"It's a project we all want to happen," she wrote. But "...we cannot afford to start any new projects that will not be completed with existing funds."

An extension of the current Go Forward sales tax was placed on the ballot -- and defeated -- in a special election in early May. The current tax will expire late next year, and the extension of the tax would have pushed the sunset date to 2031.

Cunningham, asked Friday to comment on the mayor's take on the funding, said when the $2 million was set aside for his project, at the last council meeting in 2022, there were many assurances that the money would be protected.

"There were no strings at all," he said, "zero strings. They were adamant the money was secure even after the meeting."

He said the reason he was so insistent in December to have the money put in a place he could access, without interference from Go Forward, was "because of shenanigans like this."

"Surely, in their infinite wisdom, Go Forward has enough money to finish the projects they committed to – this being one of them," Cunningham said. "Surely they wouldn't rely on new money to pay for current projects. I'm not asking for one extra dollar than what we asked for, but now they turn around and do a midnight hit on a budget line item. This will create a big stink and make people stop and think. It's not malfeasance, but it will certainly help to breed mistrust, and the mayor is tied to this. You'd think they would have enough sense not to do big, stupid stuff out in the open."

Lockett said he felt as if his reputation was on the line because in December, he sat down with Washington and representatives from Go Forward and Urban Renewal and was given assurances that the $2 million for the cultural district would be available to Cunningham when he needed it.

"To the detractors, I said 'trust us,'" Lockett said.

A story in The Commercial on the council meeting quoted Lockett as saying: "We will not renege on this. Everything Mr. Cunningham has come to this council with has been approved by all eight of us. Have faith we can do this."

Lockett on Friday went on to praise Cunningham's project and to discredit projects that Go Forward has been working on.

"His plan is the only one out there that has a pro forma budget that shows the costs, the return on investment and a timetable," Lockett said. "Go Forward's projects are just willy-nilly. They're all such a hodge-podge. There's no rhyme or reason. Their projects aren't evidence-based. They're not well thought out. The go-kart track budget has gone from $3 million to $750,000 to now a $1 million or so. I think if you FOI'd the total cost of their proposals and their budgets, you wouldn't get anything because they don't exist. It's just whatever they say they are."

Lockett said the Fourth Ward, which he represents, has issues that are separate from those being addressed by Go Forward.

"'No one from the Fourth Ward has come up to me and said, 'Mr. Lockett, when is the go-kart track going to be finished? Mr. Lockett, I can't wait to eat in the downtown plaza. Mr. Lockett, I want to live downtown and listen to trains all night.'"

Go Forward's goals have included developing the downtown area by encouraging businesses and people to locate there. Officials have also defended the creation of a go-kart track, saying residents have routinely asked for more recreational opportunities for the city.

Lockett said he wasn't sure what the council would do with his resolution, but said it was not fair that the approximately $5 million in the Go Forward bank account would only be spent on projects Go Forward wants "and anybody else who wants something from the tax, oh, well."

Lockett said he became worried when he had heard that Lori Walker Guelache, the director of the Economic and Community Development Department, had not been able to secure the necessary money to proceed on Cunningham's project.

Guelache, who also spoke at Thursday's NAACP meeting, said Friday that her department had conducted interviews for a cultural district specialist position and made a selection and that appraisals of downtown buildings had been made, meaning her office was ready to hire someone and start acquiring the buildings. Then she was told to "hold off until the money piece was in place."

Cunningham's plan is broken into several phases and includes a broad swath of venues that celebrate Pine Bluff's varied history that includes elements from the Civil War, slavery, civil rights, music and culture. The plan, analyzed by an outside firm, estimated that Pine Bluff's district, which would be connected to sites from Pine Bluff to Greenville, Miss., and beyond, would generate $18.2 million per year over a 10-year period, create 250 jobs and bring in $1.9 million a year in state and local taxes.

When Cunningham presented the plan to the council last year, the Pine Bluff Convention Center room was packed and he received a standing ovation from the public following his presentation.

Lockett's resolution will likely be placed in a committee at Tuesday's council meeting and then considered by the whole council at its following meeting. Cunningham said he hoped his supporters would turn out again for that meeting.

"I will have them there," he said. "I want the people's voices to be heard."