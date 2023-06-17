President Joe Biden and director Eva Longoria welcomed hundreds of people to the White House lawn Thursday to screen the new movie "Flamin' Hot," a feel-good story about how a Mexican American janitor working at Frito-Lay sold his superiors on the idea of spicing up the snack's cheesy coating. They held out the tale of Richard Montañez, based on his memoir, as an inspirational account of how one man reached for a dream and overcame the odds -- gliding past indications that Montañez' account is dubious. Biden told the crowd: "When I think about tonight's movie, I think about courage. So many of you, your ancestors, left behind all that they knew to start a new life in the United States." Longoria said Montañez' story inspired her because she has been told "no" during her career, that ideas don't come from people like her and that she couldn't do certain jobs because she's a woman. She said she and her team worked hard "to produce this authentic film steeped in inclusion." First lady Jill Biden said Montañez helped change the way companies think about Hispanic customers, adding: "This film isn't just about Richard. It's about everyone who has been overlooked or underestimated." The Los Angeles Times has published allegations that Montañez fabricated his role in the snack's creation, and Frito-Lay says he "was not involved." Actor Jesse Garcia stars as Montañez, a one-time floor-sweeper who persuaded his bosses to make a snack celebrating the flavors of Mexico. The Bidens and Longoria stressed what they said was the movie's broader message of inclusion. "Richard Montañez disrupted the food industry in the '90s by channeling his Mexican American heritage to help turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a multibillion-dollar brand today and a cultural phenomenon," Longoria said. "We are telling a story that celebrates the American entrepreneurial dream without sidestepping the fact that the dream isn't available in the same way for everyone." "Flamin' Hot" was released June 9 on Hulu and Disney+.

The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, is splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast "Archetypes." It's unclear why the podcast, hosted by Meghan, is leaving, but Spotify and Archewell Audio said the decision was mutual. Tech companies have been cutting costs in a rough economic environment, and Spotify has not been immune. Archewell landed a multiyear partnership with the platform in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives. The podcast premiered with tennis great Serena Williams and was an instant hit -- topping Spotify charts and winning the top podcast award at the People's Choice awards last year. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening," Meghan said at the time. The show also featured Mariah Carey, Trevor Noah, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton.

President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden and Eva Longoria, speaks before a screening of the film "Flamin' Hot," Thursday, June 15, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Guests listen as President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the film "Flamin' Hot," Thursday, June 15, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden walks with first lady Jill Biden and Eva Longoria to speak before a screening of the film "Flamin' Hot," Thursday, June 15, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden hugs Eva Longoria before a screening of the film "Flamin' Hot," Thursday, June 15, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

