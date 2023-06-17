Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Christie; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, both Republican presidential candidates. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press