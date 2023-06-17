GOLF

Furue grabs LPGA lead

Ayaka Furue of Japan shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Friday at Blythefield Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont, Mich. Part of a five-way tie for the first-round lead, the 5-foot Furue had an 11-under 133 total in the final event before the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship next week at Baltusrol in New Jersey. Hyo Joo Kim (65), Leona Maguire (65), Carlota Ciganda (66) and Amy Yang (67) were a stroke back. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho (69) was 9 under along with Manon De Roey (65), Aditi Ashok (67), Minjee Lee (67), Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) and Lindsey Weaver-Wright (69). The shortest player on the LPGA Tour, the 23-year-old Furue won the Women's Scottish Open last summer. She lost to Pajaree Anannarukarn last month in the final of the LPGA Match-Play and has five top-four finishes this season. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi posted a 73 on Friday and is at even-par 144. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is also at 144 after a 74 on Friday.

SOCCER

U.S. captain out for Cup

U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has a right foot injury that will keep her out of the Women's World Cup next month. A person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press a report in The Athletic that Sauerbrunn will miss the World Cup. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because an Sauerbrunn's status has not been publicly announced. The U.S. women's national team is expected to unveil its 23-player roster for the World Cup next week. The two-time defending World Cup champions will play a send-off match against Wales in San Jose on July 9 before departing for the tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The United States opens the World Cup with a match against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland.

FOOTBALL

Sanders may lose left foot

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021. Sanders allowed camera crews with "Thee Pregame Show" to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he's preparing for his first season as head football coach. In at 11-minute segment released Friday on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps. "You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade," Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but "he could lose the foot." "Well, I know what risks are," Sanders replied. "I only have eight toes. So, I'm pretty sure I understand." Sanders said he has no feeling on the bottom of his left foot and said if a procedure is recommended he wants to get it done right away because once the season starts he'll be too busy. Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.

TENNIS

Fritz upset at Stuttgart

There won't be an all-American semifinal at the Stuttgart (Germany) Open after Taylor Fritz was upset by qualifier Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals while Frances Tiafoe won his match on Friday. Fritz, the top-ranked American men's player at No. 8, was on the back foot immediately after losing serve in the opening game before the rest of the first set went with serve. The second was even at 5-5 until Fucsovics broke Fritz and closed out the win on his fourth match point in the next game. Fritz would have faced his friend Tiafoe in the semifinals. Instead, that opportunity goes to Fucsovics. It's the Hungarian's first semifinal on tour since 2021 on any surface, and his first ever on grass despite having been the Wimbledon boys champion in 2010. The third-seeded Tiafoe is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

CYCLING

Swiss rider dies after crash

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. The 26-year-old Mader crashed after a left-hand turn on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt. His fall of about 30 meters was stopped by a stream. Medical staff who reached Mader found him motionless in the water, race organizers said Thursday. CPR was performed on him before he was airlifted to the hospital. Police in the Swiss canton of Graubunden said a joint investigation with prosecutors wanted to hear from witnesses who might have seen and filmed the incident. The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race for next month's Tour de France.

BASEBALL

Judge receives 2nd injection

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Aaron Judge received another platelet-rich plasma injection on his sprained right toe but continues to make progress on an injury that has him sidelined for the second time this season. "They hit the other ligament that was still giving him some of the soreness," Boone said prior to New York opening a three-game series at Boston. "So, he had that yesterday and is doing a lot better today. So, nothing in the way of baseball stuff the next probably 48 hours. But he's doing better." Judge banged his right toe while making a running catch and crashing into the outfield fence during the eighth inning of New York's 6-3 win over the Dodgers on June 3. Boone didn't rule out that Judge could return before the All-Star break.

Dodgers' infielder on IL

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy went on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained hamstring. The team had been hoping to avoid making the move, but Muncy needed more time to recover after getting hurt in last weekend's game at Philadelphia. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, so Muncy will be eligible to come off the IL in time for the Dodgers' series against Houston at home starting June 23.

Cardinals pick up Palacios

The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000. Palacios, who played in 54 games for the defending AL Central champions last season, had been designated for assignment Sunday when the club activated right-hander Cody Morris from the 60-day injured list. Palacios had spent all this season at Columbus, where he batted .217 with 3 home runs, 13 doubles and 30 RBI in 56 games.