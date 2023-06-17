100 years ago

June 17, 1923

WALNUT RIDGE -- Joe Hadley, aged 55, was placed in the county jail here this afternoon in default of $500 bond to insure his appearance at a preliminary hearing ... on charges of possessing whiskey and transporting. Hadley was arrested yesterday afternoon by Sheriff and Prohibition Enforcement Officer John Alexander at his home near Wrapes Mill, about seven miles from Walnut Ridge. The officers reached the house and found a man giving his name as Callham there, who, officers said, was in an intoxicated condition and with half a gallon jar of corn whiskey hidden under a hog trough. Later, Hadley came toward the house with a half gallon of whiskey in one hand and carrying a .45 calibre Colts automatic in the other. He surrendered when covered by the officers.

50 years ago

June 17, 1973

Two 900-pound lions escaped from their cages in the Swine Building behind the Coliseum Saturday afternoon near the end of the matinee performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. One lion was captured shortly after the escape, but the other lion eluded the police and circus workers for about two hours in the swamp Fourche Creek Bottoms area south of the Coliseum. The police finally shot and killed the animal about 7 p.m. ... The lions had been taken to the Swine Building after they had performed about 5 p.m. A circus worker said no announcement was made to the crowd in order to avoid a panic. ... The lions' cage door apparently had been left open.

25 years ago

June 17, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- A circuit judge imposed a 25-year prison sentence Tuesday on one of two men shot by the owner of a pawn shop last year during a botched robbery. Freddie Lee Jones, 24, of Hughes, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear for trial in the robbery this March. ... On Nov. 28, 1997, Fayetteville police arrested Jones and Allen Durelle Burnett after the two men tried to rob Pawnderosa Jewelry and Loan, 993 N. Shiloh Drive. ... Jones and Burnett walked into the shop wearing long black hairpieces and carrying a microwave oven, Fayetteville police Lt. Greg Tabor said. Burnett was armed with a loaded handgun; Jones jumped behind a counter and grabbed a rifle that belonged to shop owner Neil Bruton, Tabor said. Jones and Burnett forced Bruton, his girlfriend and his 8-year-old son to the floor at gunpoint. ... Bruton ran to a back room, grabbed a rifle and shot Jones and Burnett once each through a one-way mirror as they chased him, according to police reports.

10 years ago

June 17, 2013

CONWAY -- The Salvation Army struck gold in Conway twice in one week. An anonymous donor dropped a triangular, 1-ounce gold bullion in a red kettle outside the J.C. Penney store along U.S. 65 on Thursday, Capt. David Robinson, a minister who runs the organization in Conway, said Monday. "It's about the size of a quarter," Robinson said. The coin is made of pure gold and is worth about $1,250, he added. ... Earlier last week, an anonymous donor placed a 1-ounce Krugerrand, a South African gold coin, into a red kettle outside the Wal-Mart store on Skyline Drive, or U.S. 65. No one knows who donated either piece of gold.