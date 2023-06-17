OTHERS SAY: And for our money, what do we get?

Nevada's newest public school budget contains a massive boost in spending. Gov. Joe Lombardo proposed a more than $2 billion increase. That was the starting point. Next school year, Nevada will provide more than $12,800 in per-pupil funding. The following year, that will increase to $13,368.

This isn't the first time Nevada has followed such a path. Over the past three decades, the state has spent billions on class-size reduction.

Aside from higher tax bills, Nevada has precious little to show for it. The Nation's Report Card shows Nevada's fourth-grade reading scores are lower than a decade ago. Only 21 percent of Nevada's eighth graders are proficient in math.

Instead of taking accountability, members of the entrenched education establishment make excuses for the poor outcomes. Their favorite is that no matter how much new money is showered on the system, Nevada still isn't spending enough.

There's an easy way to test this line of thinking. Look at places where per-pupil funding is above the national average. If money fixes education, students there should be thriving.

Boston is at the top of that list. According to the latest Census Bureau data, Boston Public Schools has the highest per-pupil spending among the country's large districts. It spent $31,397 during the 2020-21 school year. That's a staggering amount.

That money hasn't produced results. Boston's reading and math scores on the Nation's Report Card are below the national average. Nevada's fourth graders have better scores in both subjects. Further, Boston's enrollment keeps dropping. It's closed or merged around 35 schools in the past 15 years. Things are so bad that the district had to sign an improvement plan with the state education officials last year.

Nevada's public school activists have long conflated spending more as the key to establishing a successful education system. What's happening in Boston shows that the key variable isn't how much is spent, but how it's spent.