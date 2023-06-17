PBSD board to weigh eliminating uniforms

Pine Bluff School District board members will vote whether to no longer mandate uniforms for students during a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Many school districts have for years required students to wear shirts and pants of a solid color consistent with their grade level so they can be identified and not risk wearing any other type of clothing that may be deemed inappropriate. But PBSD Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said she's heard from students in recent on-campus visits as well as parents in recent handbook meetings, many of whom were opposed to uniforms.

"We had two handbook meetings and I met kids from different clubs at school, and it was recommended if we could change the dress code policy," Barbaree said. "Some parents said it was difficult finding enough of the same clothes, although we have some vendors that supply uniforms for us. They also said the kids couldn't share clothes with their siblings if they were of different grades. The kids said it was more expensive to find khaki pants."

As a former principal, Barbaree said, uniforms helped her and other staff members identify students by grade level, but it became harder to enforce if a student wore hoodies or jackets over the uniforms. Some parents expressed the concern that the uniform rules were not completely enforced, Barbaree added.

Uniforms became common in schools within Pine Bluff by the 2000s. Educational leaders across the country who favored uniforms have suggested for years there is a correlation to better academic performance, less attention to what some students can afford to wear and what others can't, and fewer disciplinary measures. Barbaree said she did not have any data to support that theory for the PBSD.