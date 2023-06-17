Plant board’s meetings on hold





The state Plant Board has not met so far this year and may not meet until membership on the board is at full capacity.

Two bills that passed during the recent legislative session will restructure how new members join the Plant Board.

"By signing Act 135 this session, the Governor fixed the previously unconstitutional structure of the appointment process to the Plant Board, so that once she makes these appointments, they can legally take their place and execute their regulatory and administrative functions," said Alexa Henning, communications director for Gov. Sarah Sanders' office.

Nine board members appointed by former Gov.