Pope released from hospital

ROME -- Pope Francis was discharged Friday from the Rome hospital where he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scarring from previous operations, with his surgeon saying the pontiff was "better than before" his nine-day hospitalization.

Francis, 86, left through Gemelli Polyclinic's main exit in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying "thanks" to a crowd of well-wishers.

"Still alive," Francis quipped when asked how he was doing.

When a reporter asked for a comment about the sinking of a crowded migrant boat off Greece that claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds missing, he replied: "So much sorrow."

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who performed the pontiff's three-hour operation June 7, was outside the hospital along with the surging crowd as Francis exited.





"The pope is well. He's better than before," Alfieri told reporters.

The Vatican press office announced that Francis would make his traditional Sunday noon appearance at an Apostolic window overlooking St. Peter's Square to greet the public, an engagement that lasts about 10 minutes.

But his customary Wednesday morning general audience with thousands of faithful in the square "has been canceled to safeguard the post-surgical recovery of the Holy Father," the announcement said. The general audience lasts about an hour and includes a speech by the pontiff.

Hours after the surgery, Alfieri said the scarring, which had resulted from previous abdominal surgeries, had caused the pope increasing pain.

No complications occurred during the surgery or while the pope was convalescing in Gemelli's 10th-floor apartment reserved exclusively for hospitalization of pontiffs, according to the pope's medical staff.

Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023, nine days after undergoing abdominal surgery. The 86-year-old pope was admitted to Gemelli hospital on June 7 for surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue that had caused intestinal blockages. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



