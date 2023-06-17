State sports brief

GOLF

Roachell named UCA women's coach

Conway native Summar Roachell has been named coach the University of Central Arkansas women's golf program, the school announced Friday.

Roachell comes to UCA from the University of Central Florida, where she served as an assistant coach since June 2022. She is one of the most decorated golfers in Conway High School history, earning Class 7A medalist honors four consecutive years. Roachell also played on the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.

"We are extremely happy to be able to bring Coach Roachell back home," UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said. "She is well known in our community, state, and in the national golfing community. Her success as a player has translated very well to collegiate coaching.

"I am excited that our student-athletes get to work with someone of her character and caliber. She will step right into a great program that Coach [Natasha] Vincent nurtured and will continue our success."

Vincent resigned earlier this year to be a full-time mother after leading the program for 11 years.

Roachell, who helped Conway win the 2012 Class 7A state championship, spent one year at Central Florida under Coach Emily Marron and helped the Knights to their fourth straight NCAA regional appearance. Prior to that, Roachell spent a year as assistant golf professional at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, the home course for her former team, the University of Arkansas.

Roachell played four years professionally on the Symetra Tour after finishing her career at Arkansas in 2017. As a Razorback, she appeared in four NCAA regional tournaments and three NCAA national championship events.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services