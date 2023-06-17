Streaking Atlanta wins for 11th time in 13 games

ATLANTA -- Travis d'Arnaud added to the Atlanta Braves' haul of massive home runs.

Not once, but twice.

D'Arnaud hit two long drives into the seats -- totaling 907 feet -- to back a solid start by rookie Jared Shuster that carried the Atlanta Braves to their 11th victory in 13 games, 8-1 over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

"From the first hitter on, we've got tremendous power," d'Arnaud said. "One through nine, everybody's got power. It's really dangerous and makes for a tough night's sleep [for the opposing pitcher] the night before."

D'Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th home run of his career to stake the Braves to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run home run in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up 5-0.

Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run home run for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.

The Braves have hit 15 home runs of at least 450 feet. No other team has more than six, with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels tying for the second spot.

The most 450-foot home runs in a season since Statcast began keeping numbers in 2015 was 19 by the Rockies two years ago.

Shuster (4-2) went 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run on a bases-loaded force-out in the sixth.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 4 Joey Wiemer homered and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as Milwaukee held on for a win over Pittsburgh to stop a six-game losing streak and take over first place in the NL Central.

MARLINS 6, NATIONALS 5 Luis Arraez broke out of an 0-for-15 slide with a 5-for-5 night that included three RBI, raising his major league-leading batting from .378 to .390 and helping Miami beat Washington. Arraez singled in the first off Trevor Williams and hit a two-run home run in the second for a 4-2 lead, ending a 52-game homerless streak dating to April 11.

METS 6, CARDINALS 1 Tylor Megill (6-4) won for the first time in almost a month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the lineup and New York beat St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 3, ROYALS 0 Brandon Drury drove in two runs, Patrick Sandoval threw seven innings and Los Angeles handed Kansas City its 10th consecutive loss.

BLUE JAYS 2, RANGERS 1 Danny Jansen homered for the third time in two games, Kevin Gausman (6-3) worked six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision and Toronto beat slumping AL West-leading Texas. Jansen hit a two-run home run in the fifth off Martin Perez (6-3).

RED SOX 15, YANKEES 5 Justin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs and Boston routed New York. Turner tied his career high with six RBI and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings with its rival after winning two of three during last week's series in New York. Yoshida had four hits. Boston's 15 hits and 17 hits marked season highs, and the Yankees tied their season high for runs allowed.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 1 Matt Vierling hit two home runs, Javier Baez had a three-run shot to cap a five-run third inning and Detroit cruised to a victory over Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 10, ORIOLES 3 Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth consecutive win. Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBI, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second consecutive victory.

REDS 2, ASTROS 1 Rookie Andrew Abbott had another scoreless outing and Tyler Stephenson homered among his two hits to help Cincinnati beat Houston. Abbott (3-0) allowed four hits in six innings to become the first MLB pitcher since 1893 when the mound was moved to its current distance to open his career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker on a stolen-base attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Mets' Brett Baty rounds third on the way to scoring on a single by Tommy Pham during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) celebrates as he runs the bases on a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Mets' Tommy Pham (28) gestures to teammates after hitting an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Mets' Tylor Megill pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas rubs up a new ball after New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Mets' Tommy Pham hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

