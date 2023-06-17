Sections
Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by Tom Sissom | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

Charvon Wheeler, 25, of 731 Van Gogh Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Wheeler was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Nathaniel Logan, 20, of 2839 Adrian Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Logan was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

David Durisseau, 45, of 3483 W. Mount Kessler Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Durisseau was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

