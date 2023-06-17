TOOLS & TOYS: Rialto Booster Chair and Gooseberry Design Totes





Rialto Booster Chair

What's to love: A child's booster seat that folds up and fits neatly into a carrying bag which makes it easy to carry to a restaurant, the grandparents or on vacation.

What does it do: With five different height settings, the booster seat is made to last as a child grows. The booster can be attached to any dining chair with two straps -- one that fastens it to the back of the chair and one that secures it to the dining chair's seat. A three point harness strap secures the child in the seat. The booster chair can be used with or without its tray. The Rialto Booster Chair, made by Peg Perago, is available in several different colors and sells for $109.99. Visit us.pegperego.com for more information.

Gooseberry Design Totes

What's to love: Show your state pride with an Arkansas tote when you go to the farmers market, the grocery story or pool with this fabric bag with a colorful map of the state. Need a gift for a friend in another state? Not to worry, designs are available of all 50 states and larger cities such as New Orleans and Atlanta.

What does it do: The hand-drawn and illustrated map designs are made in the United States and printed on 100% organic cotton. The totes are 15.5-inches wide with gusseted bottoms and 14 inches high with shoulder-length handles. The totes sell for $28. Visit gooseberrydesigns.com for more information.



