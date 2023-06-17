Track regional features PB club

The Port City SPEED Track and Field Club of Pine Bluff won five gold, two silver and bronze last weekend at the 2023 AAU Arkansas District Championship at Little Rock Hall High's Scott Field.

Competing in track and field in her first year, Naomi Battles, 9, captured the gold in the 100 meters with a time of 15.17 seconds and won bronze in the 200 meters at 32.47 seconds.

Xristi Thomas, 10, a 2022 AAU Junior Olympian, won the 1,500 meters with a time 5 minutes, 48.64 seconds.

Xristi's younger brother, Creston Thomas Jr., competed against 8-year-olds and earned second in the 1,500 at 6 minutes, 58.47.

Another sibling, Eden Thomas, 9, won her 1,500-meter run in 6:54.67.

And her third sister, Yoel Thomas, won the 8-year-old girls division of the turbo-javelin, throwing 31 feet, 8 inches.

Yoel also threw 14-3 in the shot put for second place.

Josiah Harrison, 13, set a personal record in the discus and won the event with a distance of 79-9. Cori'on Key, 13, was third in the 1,500 meters at 5:56.24.

Twenty-two of the 24 SPEED athletes will participate in the AAU Region 16 meet at Miller Stadium in Yukon, Okla., from June 22-25.

The top five qualifiers in each event will advance to the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, in August.

The qualifying athletes are:

London Hinton, Kali-Truth Johnson, Sheriah Miller, Naomi Battles, Joshlynn Mixon, Cadence Spencer, Kaylee Dorn, Kaylee Thomas, Cheree Wright, Ariel Stacker, Cammeron Bibbins Jr., Akyre Ento, Karien Sykes, Xristi Thomas, Co'orion Key, Kenze Johnson, Creston Thomas Jr., Eden Thomas, Josiah Harrison, Shuntazia Sykes, Makiaha Ford and Yoel Thomas.