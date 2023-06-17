Walmart makes loan

for Canadian clinics

Walmart Inc. has loaned $6.1 million to a Canadian medical group to build up to 25 health clinics at Walmart stores in Canada.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. said Thursday that it signed a secured convertible debenture with Walmart Canada. The loan amounts to $8 million Canadian currency.

A secured convertible debenture is a type of long-term debt a company issues that can be converted into shares of equity stock, according to Investopedia.com.

"We're excited to be working with Jack Nathan Health to expand medical clinics to more Walmart stores in Canada," said Sam Hamam, Walmart's senior director of licenses. "Walmart is committed to making health care and wellness more accessible in the communities we serve."

Dr. Glenn Copeland, chief executive and chief medical officer for Jack Nathan Medical, said the company is grateful to Walmart "for showing their faith and confidence in us."

"This commitment allows us to gain access to many more Canadians across the country for all of their medical needs, including family practice, urgent care and specialty services all under their respective provincial health plans," Copeland said.

-- Serenah McKay

Disney finance chief

steps down from role

Walt Disney Co. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is leaving after more than two decades at the entertainment company.

McCarthy will step down from her role and take a "family medical leave of absence," Disney said Thursday in a news release. McCarthy will continue as a strategic adviser during her leave and will help the company identify a long-term successor, Disney said.

McCarthy is "one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on the Walt Disney Co. during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated," Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said in a statement.

Disney's latest major leadership shake-up comes amid a challenging time for the company.

Iger has been remaking the company to boost profitability from its big streaming initiatives, including Disney+. The company recently shed 7,000 jobs in an effort to save $5.5 billion. His core thesis has been to return power at the company to leaders of its creative divisions.

Disney's stock struggled last year as Wall Street turned on the streaming business, which has stagnated after a big surge in subscriptions caused by the pandemic. Shares are up about 5% so far this year, closing Friday at $91.32.

-- Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Arkansas Index falls

by 12.55 to 812.22

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 812.22, down 12.55.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.