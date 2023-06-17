Woman arrested in connection with Fayetteville stabbing in which man, 74, was found dead in apartment by friends





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a 33-year-old Springdale woman has been arrested in connection with the May 28 death of Richard Dill.

Shawnalyn Lang was arrested Wednesday in Houston.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department, said Fayetteville detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lang, who is being held in the Harris County Jail and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Arkansas.

Lang was being sought in connection with the stabbing death of Dill on May 28, according to criminal information filed in Washington County Circuit Court. The criminal information and a warrant for her arrest in connection with first-degree murder were filed June 9.

Murphy said police were called to 261 S. Lewis Ave., Apartment 2, on May 30 on a report of a death. Murphy said friends of Dill told police they hadn't heard from him for some time and went to the apartment to check on him.

Murphy said he couldn't release any additional information and the investigation is continuing.

According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant filed in Circuit Court, when police arrived at the apartment, they found Dill's body in the doorway of the bedroom with blood on the left hand, blood smeared around the left side of his torso and stomach and a small cut in the center of his chest. A puncture wound was found on Dill's left side with a large amount of blood having pooled on the floor near the body.

In the bathroom of the apartment, investigators found a steak knife in the toilet and a towel with what appeared to be dried blood on it.

A report from the state Medical Examiner's Office said the death was a homicide caused by the stab wound to the chest. The blade was found to have gone between the ribs, behind a lung and into Dill's heart.

Police were told Lang had been staying at the apartment while she was separated from a boyfriend, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found Lang purchased a ride from an online taxi service with her debit card and contacted the driver, who told police he had taken Lang to the Quality Inn at 1000 S. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville on May 29. The driver reportedly told police Lang asked him, "If you stab someone in between the ribs will they die?"

Police said in the affidavit Lang bought a bus ticket at the Jefferson Lines bus station at 3075 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville and on May 29 traveled to Texarkana, then to Dallas and then to Houston.



