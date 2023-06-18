16 hurt when bus hits cars, building

BALTIMORE -- Sixteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, authorities said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city's central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in what The Baltimore Sun reported was an apartment building.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright told The Associated Press that 16 people were injured. None of the injuries were life-threatening. He said residents of the building were allowed to return to their apartments Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said the Lexus was speeding and ran a stoplight when it struck the bus.

"There were bystander, spectator reports that there were vehicles speeding through this and the MTA bus, in an effort to avoid being a part of that, collided into this building," Cartwright told the newspaper.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Democratic committee to discuss Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Democratic National Committee leaders Saturday agreed to review concerns about how the Alabama Democratic Party operates, including its decision to eliminate several diversity caucuses.

The DNC's Executive Committee voted to refer "all pending and future challenges and complaints" about the matter to its Rules and Bylaws Committee, according to a document. The move came a day after members expressed alarm about the state party's actions.

The Democratic National Committee in 2019 directed the Alabama Democratic Party to update its bylaws to include diverse voices in party affairs.

That led to creating diversity caucuses for young voters, LGBTQ+ community members, Hispanics, Native Americans, people with disabilities and other groups. But at its May meeting, the state party abolished some of those caucuses, with proponents arguing that they were unneeded or diluted the power of Black voters who make up the majority of the state's Democratic electorate.

Forty Alabama Democrats filed a complaint concerning the May meeting and the bylaws adopted during it.

Randy Kelley, chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, has maintained that the new bylaws did not cut representation.

Shooting near festival leaves 2 dead

GEORGE, Wash. -- Two people were killed and three others injured after police said a shooter began firing "randomly" into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival Saturday night, police said.

Authorities received the first report of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area a few hundred yards from the Gorge Amphitheater, where thousands of people were attending an electronic dance music festival, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County sheriff's office.

After the initial shots were fired, the suspect started moving through the campground and "continued to shoot randomly into the crowd" until he was eventually confronted by police and taken into custody, Foreman said.

The suspect was shot in the confrontation with police, Foreman said, and he was hospitalized for his injuries, but no further details were immediately released.

The festival continued after the shooting and did not end until early Sunday morning, Foreman said.

Details on the victims would be released at a later time, Foreman said.

An independent oversight group, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, is investigating the shooting.

Heat advisories, storms hit southern U.S.

Forecasters warned people celebrating Father's Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S., triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.

Meteorologists said potentially record-breaking temperatures would continue into midweek over southern Texas and much of the Gulf Coast. Storms producing damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes could strike the lower Mississippi Valley.

On Sunday, more than 740,000 people were without power in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.us.

About 30 people spent Saturday night at a cooling center in Shreveport, La.

In Florida, the weather service issued another heat advisory Sunday, this time mainly for the Florida Keys.

"These conditions will cause increased risk of heat illness for people outdoors or in non-air-conditioned spaces," the weather service said in a bulletin.

In the Southwest, where fire crews are battling multiple wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, forecasters said triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds would lead to critical fire weather over the next couple of days.

