4-star Bridges sees more of Arkansas on OV

FAYETTEVILLE — Four-star defensive back Selman Bridges’ second visit to Arkansas appeared to help the Razorbacks’ pursuit of him.

Bridges, 6-4, 170, of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton, visited Arkansas in April. It made him want to return this weekend for his official visit.

“It went good,” he said. “Got to see a whole bunch of stuff I didn’t get to see when I came in April. I feel like the players’ connection with me and the coaches’ connections stood out a lot this time.”

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 cornerback and No. 69 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He said spending time with the Razorbacks players highlighted the trip.

“This is the place to be,” Bridges said of the players’ comments to him. “I mean, they’re building something and I’m going to have to hop on.”

He announced a top nine of Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Southern Cal. He had 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions as a junior while returning 1 for a score.

He said Arkansas is a potential top three school after the trip. Bridges enjoyed his time with Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson.

“I just...I love those guys,” he said. “They’re straightforward. They don’t sugarcoat anything.”

Bridges has officially visited TCU and is expected visit Texas on June 23-25.