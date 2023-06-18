4-star safety target has ‘great' official visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Consensus 4-star safety prospect Tylen Singleton had a great official visit to Arkansas on his third trip to Fayetteville.

“It was a great visit,” Singleton said. “I loved everything about it. I'm definitely going to keep them in my top five and a place to consider home.”

Singleton, 6-2, 200, of Many, La., has scholarship offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.

He visited Arkansas last summer and in April, but the latest trip allowed him another opportunity to being around the team and coaches.

“The coaches and players, I love being around them,” said Singleton, who’s being recruited by Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson. “I love being around the coaches and I really love being around the players.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 safety and No. 132 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is also rated the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana.

The Arkansas players highlighted the trip.

“I like hanging out with them and just connecting with them,” he said.

Singleton, who’s also considering LSU, Tennessee, TCU and Texas A&M, said the Razorbacks are in his top five because the staff has been recruiting him hard.

“They've been talking to me since the beginning of my freshman year when they offered me,” he said. “They’ve been on me since then.”