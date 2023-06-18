AFMA exhibit about family and place; love and belonging





Now that the dust has settled after the April reopening of the grandly redesigned Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, it's time to talk about what's inside.

There are several exhibits up now in various galleries, including "Drawn to Paper," which pulls from the museum's impressive collection of 20th-century American and European drawings; Chakaia Booker's "Intentional Risks," featuring prints and one large sculpture; and "Sun Xun: Tears of Chiwen," a charming, immersive, animated presentation shown in the New Media Gallery.

Many other works, both on loan and from the museum's own stash, are also on display.