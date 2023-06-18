Arkansas achievers

Destinee Howard of Gillett has been named a Spectrum Scholar, Charter Communications Inc.'s annual college scholarship program for underrepresented students with financial need. Howard will receive a $20,000 scholarship, be assigned a Charter Communications Inc. mentor and have the opportunity to pursue an internship at one of the company's corporate offices in Stamford, Conn.; Charlotte; St. Louis; or Denver. She will be attending North Carolina A&T State University, a public, historically black land-grant research university in Greensboro, N.C., and major in marketing

Josiah Caprino of Maumelle has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Caprino was initiated at National Intelligence University. National Intelligence University is a federally chartered research university in Bethesda, Md.

Arkansas State University junior Jadyan Watson has been chosen as a Gilman Scholar. Watson, of Judsonia, is an honors social work major with minors in Spanish and children's advocacy studies. She is studying abroad in the Spanish Immersion in Costa Rica program. The Gilman Scholarship provides funding for those who wish to study abroad who otherwise may not have the opportunity to do so. The scholarship is open to undergraduate students receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at two-year and four-year colleges and universities. Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply to their study-abroad costs. Watson's future plans include earning her master's degree in social work and assisting victims of interpersonal violence.

Two students -- both from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- have been chosen as recipients for the 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Jacob Condran of Little Rock and Spencer Hazeslip of Cabot were named finalists for English teaching assistantships. Recipients of the awards are referred to as finalists by the Fulbright Program. Condran graduated summa cum laude in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in history, international and global studies, and political science. He is a finalist for an English teaching assistantship in Azerbaijan. Condran is pursuing a graduate degree from Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, and the University of Konstanz in Konstanz, Germany. Hazeslip graduated summa cum laude in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. He was an Honors College Fellow and an Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholar and received a U.S. State Department Critical Language Scholarship to study Russian. Hazeslip is a finalist for an English teaching assistantship to Kazakhstan.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines: Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.