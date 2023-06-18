Arkansas coach makes strong impression on D-line target

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams made a strong impression on defensive line target William Echoles during his official visit that ended Sunday.

“He's a great guy,” Echoles said. “He's a family guy. I'm a big family guy, too. When you are around good people, good things happen.”

Echoles, 6-4, 290 pounds, of Houston, Miss., has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri, Louisville, Vanderbilt and other schools.

The trip to Fayetteville didn’t disappoint him.

“I had a pretty good visit,” Echoles said. “It was very nice up here. I like all the coaches and everything.”

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the nation's No. 46 interior offensive lineman. The Razorbacks are recruiting him to play defense.

“Some [schools] are recruiting me play offense and defense,” he said. “Arkansas is defensive tackle.”

Spending time with his host, defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth, and other players was the best part of the visit.

“Seeing how they do things,” he said, “I think that was the biggest thing.”

Arkansas improved its chances of landing Echoles.

“They definitely went up. I had a great visit,” Scholes said. “They went up.”

Echoles gave a rundown on his upcoming visits.

“I'm going to Missouri next weekend,” he said. “Going to Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.”

A timetable for his college decision is uncertain.

“As of right now, I don't [know], but I want to do it before my senior season starts,” Echoles said.