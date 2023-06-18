Arkansas coaches, AJ Green impress 4-star RB target

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football coaches continued to impress 4-star running back Braylen Russell when he visited the Razorbacks on Wednesday and again this weekend for an official visit.

He also hung out with running back AJ Green.

“Being with coaches always stands out when I come down here,” said Russell, whose lead recruiter is running backs coach Jimmy Smith. “I got to hang out with AJ Green a lot and kicked it with him. That was a nice experience.

“I always watch him play, but never talked to him or anything.”

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, and his Benton squad were in Fayetteville for a 7-on-7 event hosted on Arkansas’ campus Wednesday prior to his arrival for his official visit Friday.

He rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior. Green talked up the Razorbacks while making a nice impression on Russell.

“Really, we were just talking in the car, talking about Arkansas,” he said. “This was my first time meeting him, so it wasn't anything big. It was just being around him was cool.”

Russell is a 4-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 23 running back and No. 298 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He’s rated the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

He plans to announce his college decision July 14 and will decide between Arkansas, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

“I'm going to be relieved,” Russell said of getting his decision made. “I just want to enjoy my senior year and play without having all the coaches hassling me about where I want to go, when I want to commit.

“The stress level is going to go down so I can just enjoy my senior year and play football.”