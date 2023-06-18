Arkansas Ethics Commission fines current, former Sherwood mayors

The current and former mayors of Sherwood paid fines and received public letters of caution after Arkansas Ethics Commission investigations.

Sherwood Mayor Mary Jo Heye-Townsell, who took office in January, received a $100 fine. The commission found that she had used public workplace emails during her campaign.

Her opponent during the campaign, former Mayor Virginia Hillman Young, was fined $150. The commission found she had not filled out part of a campaign report properly and missed deadlines to file campaign reports.

According to a letter dated Friday from Graham F. Sloan, director of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, a complaint was brought against Heye-Townsell in her capacity as a Little Rock School District employee, a candidate for Sherwood mayor and a Sherwood City Council member.

The allegations stated:

On Oct. 12, 2022, Heye-Townsell sent an email to parents and children in her capacity as swim team coach and school nurse for the Little Rock district, asking them to help with her campaign for Sherwood mayor and offering volunteer hours.

Heye-Townsell used school resources to send the email on school time.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Heye-Townsell exchanged communication with companies regarding political campaign signs, using her Little Rock district email during work hours.

On Oct. 5, 2022, Heye-Townsell attended a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event as part of her duties as a paid City Council member in Sherwood, during her workday with the Little Rock district. "Part could have been a lunch break, but as you see from the leave report, you were being paid with taxpayer money during the other hour or two," according to the letter from Sloan dated Friday.

On May 19, the Arkansas Ethics Commission voted 4-0, with one member absent, that she had not violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-18-304(a) by attending the ribbon cutting. "The commission found that there was insufficient evidence" she had used either of her positions "to secure a special privilege." The commission stated that the School District nursing staff regularly covered each other's shifts "and therefore the time spent at the ribbon cutting was not a special privilege."

But the commission also decided by a 4-0 vote that probable cause existed that she "unintentionally violated" Ark. Code Ann. 7-1-103(a)(3) as a Little Rock district employee and Sherwood mayoral candidate using a district email account to send emails to a sign company.

Heye-Townsell agreed to a settlement, paid the $100 fine and accepted the public letter of caution, according to Sloan's letter.

In Young's case, a citizen filed a complaint against her when she was mayor in 2022.

The accusations were:

On a preelection report filed Nov. 2, 2022, "there was an incomplete item description for a nonmoney item as being received" from an individual. "The value for this item was in question, and this appears to be a billboard advertisement provided by a company."

As a mayoral candidate, Young failed "to timely file" a final report for the 2022 general election and a final report for the 2022 general runoff election.

According to Sloan's letter, Young's campaign had reported a "sign" for the general election as a nonmonetary contribution. But Young later received an invoice and paid for the billboard, according to Sloan's letter about the case. The billboard rental expenditure was disclosed on a runoff campaign and expense report, the letter said. The commission noted that Young had since amended her final general election report to reflect the expenditure.

Young signed a consent order June 5 and paid the $150 fine. The commission made a finding that Young had violated Ark. Code Ann. 7-6-208 "by failing to timely file" final campaign and expenditure reports for the general election and runoff election in her capacity as Sherwood mayor, and by failing to timely report the expenditure "on the correct C&E report."