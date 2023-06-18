Arkansas Walk of Fame unveils six new plaques

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Walk of Fame on Central Avenue has six new plaques honoring those who were born or lived in Arkansas and who have made a significant contribution in his or her specific profession. An induction ceremony and unveiling was on May 27.

The induction ceremony was held at Vapors Live with a welcome and history of the Walk of Fame by Ken Wheatley. Tom Wilkins, founder of the Walk of Fame, served as emcee.

Lafayette Lawson, world champion kickboxer, was on hand for the ceremony. Inducted posthumously were Daisy Bates, newspaper publisher and civil rights activist; Bobo Brazil, one of the first Black pro wrestlers; Capt. Field E. Kindley, World War I flying ace; and James McDonnell, aviation pioneer and founder of McDonnell Aircraft Corp.

Country singer Buddy Jewell also received a plaque on the Walk of Fame but was inducted the night before at a free concert.

After the ceremony at Vapors, the plaques in front of the Visitor Information Center, 629 Central Avenue, were unveiled.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins