Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Jaimee Catrice Burnside, 3296 Sage Grass Lane, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bryan Emmerling II, 12 Ponds Edge Lane, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittney Smith-Emmerling, 12 Ponds Edge Lane, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher K. Stacy, 905 April Nichole Lane, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
ALMA Angela Dawn Diaz, 1338 Sunnyside Road, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Michael Lewis Thomasson, 522 Harris Lane, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Susie Ann Thomasson, 522 Harris Lane, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Teresa Ann Foley, 205 Bald Knob Lake Road, Apt. 1, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
BANKS Jessica Rose Baggett, 118 Bradley Road 14 North, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Crystal J. Kampbell, 156 Justin Drive, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
BEECH GROVE Denise Kaleta, 171 Greene Road 652, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Perry L. Peterson, 31 Headly Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lori Peterson, 31 Headly Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
BIGELOW Ethan Bryce Ratliff, 120 Connie St., June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
BISCOE Michael Baxter, 282 No. Biscoe Farm Road, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Leatrice Jones, 12100 Fieldstone Lane, June 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Dawson, 2812 Carywood Drive, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Natasha Dawson, 2812 Carywood Drive, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
BUCKNER Sammy Joe Force Jr., 39 Lafayette 129, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Teresa M. Rutherford, 27 Piney Trail, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Samantha CeCelia Garrard, 117 Agee Ave. S.W., June 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tommy Dale Klare, 514 Dennis St., June 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONCORD Robert A. Allen, 255 Berry Road, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Kimberly Lasker-Moore, 1450 Maxwell Jacob Drive, #B, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
COTTON PLANT Peggy Floyd, 229 E. Mabel Ave., June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Lora A. Tolefree, P.O. Box 1758, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jewel Toliver, P.O. Box 355, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
DE VALLS BLUFF Dennis Price, 6041 Taylor Road, June 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Justin Wade Jackson, 252 Ables Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly Ann Jackson, 252 Ables Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Connie L. Fisher, 1208 E. Burns St., June 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Calan Paul Novack, 110 Carey Lane, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Thrisha J Nesbitt, 55 E. 15th St. Lot 8, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Grant K. Terry, 615 N. 19th St., June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
GLENWOOD Gregory Hayden Laster, 2524 U.S. 70 East, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
GRADY Terry Lee Hawkins, P.O. Box 175, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Shawn Michael Hodges, 9 Torro Park Circle, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Devan Alysse Hodges, 9 Torro Park Circle, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joseph K. Mode Sr., 56 Ida Lane, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tammie M. Mode, 56 Ida Lane, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
HAMBURG Mark Claiborn Courson, 2491 Ashley 17 Road, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARDY Sarah L. Shackelford, 32 Alma Lane, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARRISBURG Gregory Adam Meilke, 19893 A. Deckleman Road, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARRISON William K .Gray, 609 N. Spruce St., June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashley R. Gray, 609 N. Spruce St., June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Natasha L. Felan, 114 Brewer St., Apt. 3, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARTMAN James Cody Dye, 2989 CR 3151, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Christopher W. Chapin, 107 Chisholm Trail, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Toni Denique Woodley, 264 Candleberry Circle, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Cheryl B. Jackson, 8 Destino Way, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
IMBODEN Ryan Edwin Swartzlander, 2441 Ark. 115, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Judith Charlene King, 1308 McArthur Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ronald Boston, 184 Kentucky Circle, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kenneth Ray Harness, 112 Redbird Lane, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Peyton Hope Harness, 112 Redbird Lane, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Adam C. Parson, 3109 Aspen Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kim D. Parson, 3109 Aspen Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donnie Johnson, 400 Kiersen Lane, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Vickie Johnson, 400 Kiersen Lane, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Theodore Keith Love, 4404 Janice Ave., June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA William Mychael Lewis, 2984 Ark. 157, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Johnathon Crossen, 730 Salem Church Road, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Lachonsance Moore, 4408 Bowers St., June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
KemNicole Renee Vint, 317 Oak Lane, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Fredrick J. Robinson, 11 Forest View Place, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dylan D. Dixon, 16 Belmar Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
LaShe' N. Dixon, 16 Belmar Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kiera Ward, 7824 Burnelle Drive, June 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jamie Sullivan, 1806 Nichols Road, June 11, 2023, Chapter 7.
Everett Lashon Harris, 6500 Pecan Lane, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Pearl Watkins, 420 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. 8202, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Byron Davis, 2201 Singleton Cove, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Carol Ann Addison, 1014 N. Center St., No. 5, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Jacob Nieto, 804 Crystal St., June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Diane C. Smith-Everett, 11617 Alexander Road, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessie Dale, 3 Churchill Drive, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dominique R. Williams, 8106 Depriest Road, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Doris Leigh Anne Schaffhauser, 2012 Ark. 19 South, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARIANNA James David Kelley, 2604 Ark. 1 South, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
James David Kelley, 2604 Ark. 1 South, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Charles Defede, 17 Danube Drive, June 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
MC CRORY Russell Lee Beshears, 609 Johnson St., June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
MENA Douglas Ray James, 1008 Sutherland Ave., June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michelle Lea James, 1008 Sutherland Ave., June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Diane L. Pronites, 1180 CR 28, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Mathew Fowler, 153 Kingsberry Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shelia Kay Fowler, 153 Kingsberry Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Rusty Serigne, 420 Countyline Road, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT Katrina Williams, 2809 Kimberly Drive, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Kristie Spring, 611 Donovan Briley Blvd., June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Steven Zoch, 1 S. Endsquick Court, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joshua T. Hughes, 2401 Lakeview Road, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Angela C. Hughes, 2401 Lakeview Road, June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Melinda L. Dobbins, 15122 James Cutoff Road, Apt. D, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shemekia Jackson, 821 Brantley Ave., June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
OPPELO David Lee Parsons, 8 Zimmerman St., June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amy Gail Parsons, 8 Zimmerman St., June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Cecil Vernon Summers, 2204 Fairview Road, June 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Frances Lynn Summers, 2204 Fairview Road, June 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Michelle Antoinette Starks, 2415 S. Poplar St, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Juanita Fountain, 1301 Silver Fox Lane, June 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Carl Dade, 2417 W. 25th Ave., June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gregory Allen Runion Sr., 12811 Annalee Road, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bobbie Lynn Runion, 12811 Annalee Road, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sandra Rena Johnson, 3005 W. 16th Ave., June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tommy Robert Dunlap, 2105 Grider Field Ladd Road, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robin Danyale Wells, 4601 S Main St., Apt 426, June 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
PRESCOTT Marie Dedner, 504 Sherwood Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Moses Deshunn Dunn, 224 W. Third St. North, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Maggie Bell Dunn, 224 W. Third St. North, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD Amanda Dixon, 570 Deer Road, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUDY Paula Jean Harkins, 224 E. Bell St., June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Michael A. Sharp, 2325 Grant, No. 9, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
April D. Sharp, 2325 Grant, No. 9, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Matthew Fernicola, 194 Grant 4613, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Rhoda M. Henton, 10401 Brockington, Apt. 513, June 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Betty A. McGarrah, 815 S. Lincoln St., June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Neyra E. Galvez, 800 Henryetta St., No. 11, June 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Texarkana Arkansas Hospitality, LLC, 5420 N. Crossroads Pkwy., June 8, 2023, Chapter 11.
Todd Musgraves, 6801 Sugarhill Farm Road, June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
TUCKERMAN Brandy C. Douglas, 1001 Hwy. 367 No., June 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Jonathan Michel, 2017 Woodwind Way, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephen D. Martin, 113 Vista Hills Blvd., June 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kasandra M. Martin, 113 Vista Hills Blvd., June 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARD Teresa Ann Whittenburg, 125 Indian Point Road, June 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARREN Donna C. Hill, 203 U.S. 278 West, June 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Felecia D. Royston, 1850 N. Avalon St., Apt. 68, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gregory Lenell Matthews, 912 N. Avalon, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gail Veronda Matthews, 912 N. Avalon, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL John Matthew Thyen, 301 Parkway, June 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Laquita Grant, 6902 Cambridge Drive, June 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Larry Parker, 109 Little Lane, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ramona Parker, 109 Little Lane, June 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Debra Carroll, 301 Green Ave., June 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Stefanie L. Watters, 800 Bridges Ave., No. 12, June 14, 2023, Chapter 7.