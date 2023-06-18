The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
June 8
Katelyn and Adam Jones, Conway, daughter.
June 9
Paula Edwards and Christian Wilkerson, Hensley, daughter.
Sayler Mogg and Matthew Mulkey, Benton, son.
Martriara Moore, Little Rock, son.
June 10
Felicia and Chase Brown, Austin, daughter.
June 11
Camirrsha and Orlando Embry, North Little Rock, daughter.
June 12
Candace Hammonds and Devante Patterson, North Little Rock, daughter.
June 13
Kelley and Niko Kolettis, Little Rock, daughter.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
June 10
Sireea McCreary and Jakob Anwar, North Little Rock, son.
June 11
Doneshia Cockerham, Jacksonville, daughter.
June 12
Brittany Honeysuckle and Nathan Hanna, Jacksonville, daughter.
Ali Carter Battie and Brandon Battie, North Little Rock, son.
June 13
Kaila Neilson and David Neilson IV, North Little Rock, son.
Lauren and Greg Harris, North Little Rock, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
June 4
Morgan Mellot and Taylor Zanger, Roland, twin daughters.
June 9
Monaya Davis and Antonio Fuller, Little Rock, daughter.
Cassandra and Hector Soriano, Little Rock, son.
Lidia Itzel Marcial Covarrubias and Jose Cruz Vazquez Donjuan, Little Rock, son.
June 11
Shelidra Green and Demitrius Green Sr., Jacksonville, daughter.
June 13
Destiny McKay and Keith Kunkel, Pangburn, daughter.