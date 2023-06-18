The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

June 8

Katelyn and Adam Jones, Conway, daughter.

June 9

Paula Edwards and Christian Wilkerson, Hensley, daughter.

Sayler Mogg and Matthew Mulkey, Benton, son.

Martriara Moore, Little Rock, son.

June 10

Felicia and Chase Brown, Austin, daughter.

June 11

Camirrsha and Orlando Embry, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 12

Candace Hammonds and Devante Patterson, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 13

Kelley and Niko Kolettis, Little Rock, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

June 10

Sireea McCreary and Jakob Anwar, North Little Rock, son.

June 11

Doneshia Cockerham, Jacksonville, daughter.

June 12

Brittany Honeysuckle and Nathan Hanna, Jacksonville, daughter.

Ali Carter Battie and Brandon Battie, North Little Rock, son.

June 13

Kaila Neilson and David Neilson IV, North Little Rock, son.

Lauren and Greg Harris, North Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

June 4

Morgan Mellot and Taylor Zanger, Roland, twin daughters.

June 9

Monaya Davis and Antonio Fuller, Little Rock, daughter.

Cassandra and Hector Soriano, Little Rock, son.

Lidia Itzel Marcial Covarrubias and Jose Cruz Vazquez Donjuan, Little Rock, son.

June 11

Shelidra Green and Demitrius Green Sr., Jacksonville, daughter.

June 13

Destiny McKay and Keith Kunkel, Pangburn, daughter.