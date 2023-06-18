Boating straight into the storm was first mistake





I'm writing between three-foot swells.

I'm bobbing up and down behind the stern of my pontoon boat. The tow rope is wrapped around the prop. I can't get a grip on it. It's raining, hard. Lightning. Thunder. Like the Lake Dardanelle version of "The Perfect Storm." My Australian Shepherd Layla is yipping from the back deck, dog-terror rimming her ice-blue eyes.

How'd I get here?

It all started with my neighbor's island float. You know, one of those 10-foot-long inflatable platforms with a yellow neoprene shade. Strong winds blew that beast off the beach and out into the middle of the lake.