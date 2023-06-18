Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Tycor Construction, 600 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop, Little Rock, $2,980,000.

Mike Nail, 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,034,457.

East Harding, Inc., 1500 S. Park St., Little Rock, $888,319.

Wagner General, 100 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $736,000.

East Harding, Inc., 11100 Chicot Road, Little Rock, $733,573.

Baldwin & Shell, 4220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $400,000.

Precision Permits, 17717 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $220,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Hartness Construction, 6804 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $700,000.

Mystical Construction, 11420 Ethan Allan Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Vickery Construction, 301 Linwood Court, Little Rock, $495,000.

CJE Construction, 56 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, $427,406.

Randy James Construction, 46 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $380,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 9 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Elite Home Design, 352 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $326,000.

Steve Hester, 22 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $271,403.

Michael A. Construction, 1024 Welch, Little Rock, $244,800.

Counts Development, 27 Whitmore Circle, Little Rock, $215,000.

H&H Custom Home Builders, 11312 Jamestown Drive, Little Rock, $211,000.

Chase Calhoun, 324 S. Schiller, Little Rock, $180,000.

Gardner Custom Homes, 713 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $125,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 24 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $125,000.

Owne Mark Hicks, 2600 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Mr. Derrick Johnson, 2411 S. Cross St., Little Rock, $96,000.

Vickery Construction, 301 Linwood Court, Little Rock, $85,000.

Mystical Construction, 1632 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $85,000.

Teeter Construction, 615 St., Little Rock, $80,000.

JBE Contractors, 10923 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.