Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Tycor Construction, 600 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop, Little Rock, $2,980,000.
Mike Nail, 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,034,457.
East Harding, Inc., 1500 S. Park St., Little Rock, $888,319.
Wagner General, 100 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $736,000.
East Harding, Inc., 11100 Chicot Road, Little Rock, $733,573.
Baldwin & Shell, 4220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $400,000.
Precision Permits, 17717 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $220,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Hartness Construction, 6804 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $700,000.
Mystical Construction, 11420 Ethan Allan Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.
Vickery Construction, 301 Linwood Court, Little Rock, $495,000.
CJE Construction, 56 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, $427,406.
Randy James Construction, 46 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $380,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC, 9 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $350,000.
Elite Home Design, 352 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $326,000.
Steve Hester, 22 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $271,403.
Michael A. Construction, 1024 Welch, Little Rock, $244,800.
Counts Development, 27 Whitmore Circle, Little Rock, $215,000.
H&H Custom Home Builders, 11312 Jamestown Drive, Little Rock, $211,000.
Chase Calhoun, 324 S. Schiller, Little Rock, $180,000.
Gardner Custom Homes, 713 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $125,000.
Dogwood Homes, LLC, 24 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $125,000.
Owne Mark Hicks, 2600 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Mr. Derrick Johnson, 2411 S. Cross St., Little Rock, $96,000.
Vickery Construction, 301 Linwood Court, Little Rock, $85,000.
Mystical Construction, 1632 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $85,000.
Teeter Construction, 615 St., Little Rock, $80,000.
JBE Contractors, 10923 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.