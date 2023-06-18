The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

617 S. Louisiana St., commercial, Cathedral of St. Andrew, 2:55 a.m. June 5, property valued at $12,001.

72202

2400 Riverfront Dr., residential, Alice Gray, 12:52 p.m. June 9, property valued at $4,280.

2500 Cantrell Road, residential, Jeff Poe, 2:38 a.m. June 11, property value unknown.

72204

6800 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Travis Honeycutt, 11:18 a.m. June 2, property valued at $10,100.

4 Avant Garde Dr., residential, Tyris Lockhart, 5:43 p.m. June 2, property valued at $4,500.

2617 Allis St., residential, Sabrina Hood, 12:17 p.m. June 3, property value unknown.

3513 Whitfield St., residential, Melissa Ware, 3:35 p.m. June 3, property valued at $601.

4521 John Barrow Road, residential, Zack Fidance, 2:55 a.m. June 6, property valued at $750.

9218 Herndon Road, residential, DeWayne Jacobs, 6:11 p.m. June 6, property valued at $100.

4304 W. 24th St., residential, Doris Williams, 8:27 p.m. June 6, property valued $400.

7005 Greencrest Dr., residential, Crystal Dodson, 2:06 a.m. June 8, property value unknown.

1401 S. University Ave., commercial, Smoke Shop Five Star, 11:11 a.m. June 8, property valued at $1,600.

3 Howell Dr., residential, Debbie Bousque, 3 p.m. June 8, property valued at $4,500.

1723 Allis St., residential, Charles Henderson, 2:55 p.m. June 9, property valued at $500.

6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Perl Lewis, 6:45 a.m. June 13, property value unknown.

4709 W. 28th St., residential, Kalvin Morman, 11:08 a.m. June 13, property valued at $675.

5313 W. Eighth St., residential, Maribeth Pless, 8:35 a.m. June 14, property valued at $1,305.

72205

9015 CARTI Way, commercial, Imaging 3D, 4:30 a.m. June 2, property valued at $600.

1721 Wilson Road, residential, Jerome Griffin, 9:57 a.m. June 7, property valued at $425.

3825 W. Markham St., residential, Anthony Rucker, 5:07 p.m. June 15, property valued at $11,000.

72206

3202 Bankhead Dr., residential, Andrew Williams, 7:35 a.m. June 9, property valued at $29.

2001 Main St., residential, Casey Castrol, 10:45 p.m. June 13, property valued at $3,101.

72207

108 Overlook Dr., residential, Ellen Sandor, 9:42 p.m. June 13, property valued at $500.

72209

7515 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Fanny Orellana, 11:27 p.m. June 2, property valued at $1,400.

3801 Bruno Road, residential, Tanisha Dent, 8:25 a.m. June 3, property valued at $7,300.

5201 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, Zoe Kingdom Fellowship, 10:24 a.m. June 3, property value unknown.

7201 Interstate 30, residential, James Greene, 9:50 a.m. June 5, property valued at $7,402.

7204 W. Wakefield Dr., residential, James Harrington, 12:04 p.m. June 5, property valued at $3,800.

10424 Stardust Trl., residential, Alfred Rogers, 11:27 a.m. June 6, property valued at $10,000.

4716 Baseline Road, residential, Troy Handley, 11:43 a.m. June 6, property valued at $4,153.

5001 W. 65th St., commercial, city of Little Rock, 12:16 p.m. June 6, property valued at $1,101.

3705 Arapaho Trl., residential, Erica Davie, 8:10 p.m. June 6, property valued at $1,301.

7623 Denise Dr., residential, Lakwesha Easter, 4:17 a.m. June 7, property valued at $302.

7201 Interstate 30, commercial, Red Dot Storage/Sonie Martinez, 12:57 p.m. June 7, property valued at $8,160.

59 Saxony Dr., residential, Tony Miller, 5:49 p.m. June 7, property valued at $1,751.

9302 Interstate 30, residential, Christian Harris, 8:59 a.m. June 8, property valued at $2,000.

8701 Interstate 30, residential, Sandra Bankston, 10:17 p.m. June 13, property value unknown.

72210

104 Sanibel Cir., residential, builder, 1:49 a.m. June 2, property valued at $50.

1 Augusta Court, residential, The Links at Eagle Hill, 9:27 a.m. June 6, property valued at $2,139.

72211

10823 Breckenridge Dr., residential, Brandon Ray, 10:24 a.m. June 9, property value unknown.

11 Walnut Valley Dr., residential, Debbie McAnally, 11:13 a.m. June 9, property valued at $2,050.

72212

12701 Hinson Road, commercial, Pulaski Academy, 5:08 p.m. June 4, property valued at $1,050.

72223

4100 Sam Peck Road, residential, Tierany Ousley, 2:04 a.m. June 2, property valued at $500.

20919 Denny Road, residential, James Wheeler, 6:28 p.m. June 4, property valued at $600.

5300 Chenonceau Blvd., residential, Jane Braxdale, 6:09 p.m. June 6, property value unknown.

72227

31 Summerland Ct., residential, Jenia Thurman, 4:04 p.m. June 2, property valued at $2,301.

1 Coachlight Dr., residential, Marilyn Spencer, 10:46 a.m. June 6, property valued at $15,001.

7718 S St., residential, Jaelynn Carter, 7:24 p.m. June 8, property valued at $500.

10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Kroger Pharmacy, 1:45 a.m. June 13, property valued at $302.

North Little Rock

72113

10950 Frenchmen Loop, residential, Brittany Cooper/Dora Hicks, 3:35 p.m. June 10, property valued at $1,637.

72114

424 W. Fourth St., residential, Jessica Swofford, 10:29 p.m. May 26, property valued at $250.

1701 N. Schaer St., residential, juvenile victim, 11:01 p.m. June 1, property valued at $850.

2503 Division St., commercial, M&T Properties, 5 p.m. June 2, property valued at $750.

2105 Franklin St., residential, juvenile victim, 9:33 a.m. June 9, property valued at $400.

419 W. 24th St., residential, Margaret Richard, 6 p.m. June 15, property valued at $400.

72116

5100 Velvet Ridge, residential, Luis Betanco Moncada, 7:24 p.m. May 29, property valued $510.

72117

1213 Graham Ave., residential, Jennifer Haggins, 10 a.m. May 30, property value unknown.

11601 Kinard St., commercial, Truck-O-Mat, 10:30 p.m. June 10, property valued at $900.

72118

261 E. Military Dr., residential Tori Schreffler, 10 a.m. May 27, property valued at $2,850.

3500 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Douglas Holmstrom, 9 a.m. May 29, property valued at $3,100.

3500 Cooks Landing Road, residential, Taletha Robinson, 5:45 p.m. June 15, property valued at $350.