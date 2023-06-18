Business people

MUGS

Krutsch

Kimberli Krutsch has been hired as sales director for Visit Bentonville, the tourism and promotion bureau of Bentonville. Krutsch started in the position in March. Krutsch is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Christopher Adkins, currently vice president yield strategy for ArcBest, will expand his responsibilities to lead the yield, moving and costing teams. Adkins has been with ArcBest for more than 11 years. Adkins holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Dr. Todd Loftin, Central Junior High School principal, has been recognized with the National Administrator of the Year Award by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.The award recognizes and honors local administrators who give outstanding support to the organization on the local, state and national levels.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.