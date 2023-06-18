Club news: Civil War, Hill Hikers, Calico Cutups, MUFON

Rotary

The Northside Rotary Club of Fayetteville will host the Samaritan Community Center at noon June 20 at Sterling Bank, N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville.

Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com.

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. June 20 at Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville. Membership is not required to attend the meetings, but information about becoming a member, current opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. The program this month will be presented by NWA Equality. Everyone is welcome.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon June 20 at the Fayetteville Public Library in the Ziegler Reception Room.

You may come at 11:30 a.m. and purchase your lunch at the library deli and eat during the meeting.

The speaker will be Max Deitchler, who is a representative on the Washington County Election Commission.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon June 24 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport (Drake Field), 4500 S. School Ave. The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports, and a commemorative to the Kenneth Arnold UFO sighting on June 24, 1947. This sighting is generally considered to be the first widely reported unidentified flying object sighting in the U.S.

The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO/UAP phenomenon.

Information: (479)422-9586.

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The speaker will be Dr. Douglas C. Needham, president of the Oklahoma Orchid Society and retired professor of floriculture and Extension 4-H and youth programs at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. His topic will be "Integrated Pest Management for Orchids."

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture.

Information: oso-web.org or (479) 310-9444.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. June 26 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

Diane Knott from Butterfly Threads Quilting will present a program titled, "Scrap Quilt Secrets," as well as a trunk show of some of her many quilts.

Prior to the meeting at 9 a.m., Knott will teach a workshop of her pattern "Multiplicity." "Multiplicity" is made using a strip piecing method for making five-sided unique shapes without the need for templates. Registration is required for the workshop along with a $30 fee.

Knott has two quilt books published by C&T Publishing, makes custom quilts for others, and is a longarm quilter. She will have many of her books and patterns for sale at the meeting.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on June 28 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum grounds and Compton Gardens.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. July 6 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by National Park Ranger Kerry Jones and will be about the little-known but important story of Civil War tragedy surrounding the steamship Sultana.

The program will cover the story of the explosion and sinking of the steamship Sultana on the Mississippi River on April 27, 1865. The Sultana was traveling upriver from Vicksburg overloaded with passengers and freight when a faulty boiler exploded, destroying the vessel and killing almost 1,200 people, including many recently released Union soldiers who had been prisoners at Andersonville, Ga. This event remains the greatest maritime accident in the history of the United States. Kerry's program will explore the reasons behind the tragedy and why, because it was overshadowed by the killing of President Abraham Lincoln, it is only recently getting the attention it deserves.

Jones is a seventh generation Arkansan of Scot-Irish origins. He earned his undergraduate degrees in history (BA) and political science (BA) from Wichita (Kan.) State University. He also earned a master's degree in history (MA). Jones has taught history at the college level for 13 years. He has worked for the National Park Service for 16 years and is currently a park ranger/interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park. He has published numerous articles for several publications on many different aspects of history.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: email dkp55@gmail.com.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 12 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Dorea Potter from Bartlesville, Okla. Her message is titled "Life's Lessons from the Golf Course." The special feature will be "From Fashion to Functionality" by Abigail Freeman.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are required by noon July 7.

The July Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. July 5 at 106 N.W. Seventh St. in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection, and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562 or (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.