Caregivers support group to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday via Zoom.

The topic will be Resources with Carolyn Ferguson and Tiffany Jones, according to a news release.To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us05web.zoom.us/j/88239038891?pwd=N0pjcy9wZGRIcHRIYVhINzNveE0yUT09 and use Meeting ID: 882 3903 8891 and Passcode: GUPTi4.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The guest speaker will be Paula Abbott of Terrell, Texas. Her topic will be "Broken to Beautiful." There will also be a presentation by David Rodgers, vocalist/guitarist, of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept.

UAM Crossett sets graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett will hold its 2023 commencement exercises at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Crossett High School Arena.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., according to a news release. More than 100 graduates will be recognized. Diplomas will also be presented to those earned their GEDs in the adult education program.

UAM-CTC will also recognize its Outstanding Alumnus for 2023, Charles E. Rice Jr. Rice, a 1992 graduate of the Electromechanical Technology-Instrumentation program at UAM-CTC, is the area manager of Boardwalk Pipelines.

Pine Bluff Quilters to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The program will be about making Hawaiian Quilts. Tuesday will be the last day to enroll in the "retreat UFO challenge."

Members who wish to attend the August workshop will need to sign up and pay the fees at this meeting, according to a news release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with a birthday in June are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing.

Patriotic prints is the theme for June, however, white or white on white are always acceptable.

The quilter's guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman.

The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.