Couple goes extra mile in bid to save doomed roadrunner

Miles the roadrunner wasn't long for this world -- 120 hours, give or take -- but not for lack of trying.

Paula Hagan met Miles on May 31 while doing intake for the Rogers Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a nonprofit bird rescue in Hutchins, Tex., a Dallas suburb. That morning, a woman pulled into the center's parking lot with a box. Inside, there was a baby roadrunner, who'd hatched the night before, wriggling but still too young to make much noise, Hagan said.

After giving Hagan the box, the woman told her the hatchling's story: Her husband had been clearing land on property near Odessa in West Texas a day or two earlier when he accidentally ran over a bird's nest, smashing all but one of the eggs it held.

When the lone surviving egg rolled out of the ill-fated nest, the man scooped it up. After finishing his work, he drove the egg back to his home in Lufkin in East Texas. For about 500 miles, he held the egg to keep it warm as he trekked across the state, Hagan said.

The egg hatched the night of May 30 after he got home. He and his wife researched places that could take in and care for the bird. Finding none near them, they broadened their search, eventually homing in on the Rogers center. The next day, his wife picked up the torch her husband had carried across Texas, driving about another 160 miles to the parking lot in Hutchins where she met Hagan.

All of this for a bird that others would have left to die.

"I just couldn't believe it," Hagan said, adding: "It just tells me they're both very kindhearted."

Hagan, a 70-year-old retired attorney who has volunteered for the center since 2018, was impressed with the lengths the couple had taken to save the nest's last surviving egg and then its hatchling. Inspired, she took to her keyboard to peck out the story of the pains they had taken for the baby bird and published it on the center's Facebook page. The post, featuring a stark photo of the roadrunner, was flooded with hundreds of comments, many of them suggestions for naming the bird. Because of the baby roadrunner's extensive travels right before and after hatching, it was named Miles, a nod to the song "Miles and Miles of Texas."

The chorus of the song by Asleep at the Wheel, a decades-old, honky-tonk country band, goes: "I saw miles and miles of Texas. All the stars up in the sky. I saw miles and miles of Texas. Gonna live here till I die."

Miles did well the first few days at the center. But on June 3, workers there grew worried when the bird stopped eating and failed to gain weight exponentially, which is typical of hatchlings. Miles died the following day.

The center rehabilitates 90 to 95 percent of the birds it cares for, Hagan said, but hatchlings die at a higher rate than adult birds.

It wasn't the happy ending everyone had hoped for. Although the bird's death saddened Hagan, the campaign to save Miles remains undiminished in her heart. The couple went to extraordinary lengths to save a helpless creature from certain death. Their efforts failed, but that wasn't something they or anyone else ultimately had power over.

"Working there, volunteering there, renews my faith in humanity," Hagan said, adding: "It's just very moving to me to see how kindhearted they are."

No one has told the couple that Miles died, she said. Hagan said that if she were to make that phone call, she'd thank the husband and wife for their kindness, that it's people like them who make a difference in the world.

"I really believe that," she said.