Creekside comes to life

Children play in the splash pad Saturday during grand opening activities at Creekside Park in Bentonville. The park, roughly 35 acres in total, houses Northwest Arkansas' first regulation cricket field. Also located in the park are eight lighted pickleball courts, a splash pad, a playground, a shaded picnic pavilion with smaller shaded tables, a maintenance building, a 1.6-mile bike trail (Little Osage Creek Trail) and Bentonville's first illuminated dog park. The on-site trail segment will eventually provide access as far south as the Bentonville Community Center and as far north as Osage Park, 8th Street Gateway Park and the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. The $7.9 million project at Creekside Park was funded primarily through parks impact and capacity fees. The Walton Family Foundation contributed the balance of $1.6 million for additional park amenities.

