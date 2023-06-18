Cropley’s hit drives in game-winning run

SPRINGDALE -- It had been nearly a month since the Northwest Arkansas Naturals notched back-to-back wins, but catcher Tyler Cropley made sure that string was broken Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Cropley slapped an RBI single into center field to score Jorge Bonifacio to give the Naturals a 5-4 win over Frisco RoughRiders.

Cropley finished 2 for 3, walked twice, scored a run and drove in one. But he was looking for something good to hit especially in that final at-bat.

"I was looking for something I could elevate to the outfield early and then when I got to two strikes, I was just trying to get something I could put through the middle of the field and that's what I was able to do," Cropley said.

He hit a curveball that was in the middle of the plate back into center field for the game-winner against Frisco reliever Michael Brewer (1-2). Brewer got only one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Northwest Arkansas last won two in a row on May 18-19 at Springfield.

Cropley said the back-t0-back wins are definitely big for the team.

"It's big, especially for the locker room," Cropley said. "You can hear it in there. We're having a good time. Celebrate every win. I think it should [give the team confidence] especially going into Tulsa next week where we owe them six. We're going to put our best effort in there, that's for sure."

Yefri Del Rosario (5-2) picked up the win, pitching a hitless top of the ninth. He struck out one and walked one.

Frisco tied it 4-4 with a run in the eighth against Naturals reliever Christian Chamberlain. Nick Tanielu walked and former Arkansas Razorback Jax Biggers was hit by a pitch. The runners moved to second and third on a balk and Luisangel Acuna hit a ball back to the mound that Chamberlain booted and then threw it past the first baseman to allow the tying run to score.

The Naturals threatened in the seventh.

Peyton Wilson reached on an infield single and stole second. Jake Means drew a walk. But on a 3-2 pitch to Cropley, reliever Nick Starr was taken out of the game because of an apparent injury.

Antoine Kelly replaced him and got Cropley to pop out to end the inning.

Naturals Nanager Tommy Shields said he was pleased with his group, especially Cropley.

"Crop had good at-bats all night," Shields said. "So I had a lot of confidence in Crop. It was nice."

Northwest Arkansas grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Parker Bates tied it 3-3 with a run-scoring double. Tyler Tolbert followed with a run-scoring single for a 4-3 Naturals' lead.

Morgan McCullough hit a one-out solo homer in the bottom of the first to give Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead. But Frisco grabbed the lead with a two-run home run from Thomas Saggese with nobody out in the top of the third.

The Naturals threatened in the bottom of the third, but couldn't score. Northwest Arkansas stranded runners at second and third as Morgan McCullough popped out, Peyton Wilson struck out and Jorge Bonifacio flied out.

Frisco added to its lead in the fourth. With two outs, Biggers singled and stole second base. He scored on a single by Acuna for a 3-1 RoughRiders lead. Acuna moved to second on an errant pickoff throw, but Dustin Harris struck out to end the inning.

The Naturals got within 3-2 on Wilson's RBI single, but Bonifacio struck out and Jimmy Govern flied out with runners at second and third to end the bottom of the fifth.