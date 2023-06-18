Deacons’ bats wake up in eighth

OMAHA, Neb. -- Danny Corona hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to roust a dormant Wake Forest offense, and the Demon Deacons opened their first College World Series in 68 years with a 3-2 win over Stanford on Saturday.

The No. 1 national seed Deacons were held to three hits and one run before storms in the area caused a 1-hour, 28-minute delay in the seventh inning.

When play resumed, the Deacons were able to squeeze out enough production to win their first game in Omaha since they won the national championship here in 1955.

"We call ourselves the king of delay," Brock Wilken said. "Every time we have a delay we come out with so much energy, and our vibe is immediately switched."

Wake Forest (53-10) turned a double play to end the game, prompting closer Camden Minacci to pump both of his fists and do a little dance in front of the mound while infielders did jumping chest bumps.

Seth Keener (8-1), the third of four Wake Forest pitchers, struck out four of the five batters he faced and earned the win.

For four innings, Stanford starter Joey Dixon held down an offense that outscored its first five NCAA Tournament opponents 75-16 -- the biggest run differential ever for a team heading into a CWS -- and averaged 9.4 runs per game for the season.

Dixon, who gave up a home run to Wilken and two singles, got out of a bases-loaded situation before he turned the game over to Drew Dowd at the start of the fifth. Dowd retired all six batters he faced, but he didn't come back out after the delay.

"I felt we were tight early and nervous and kind of got out of our plan offensively," Coach Tom Walter said. "Didn't have great at-bats, really, for the first seven innings. Give credit to the Stanford pitching. Dixon and Dowd did a great job and kind of held us at bay. But we did just enough."

Nick Dugan got out of a mini jam in the seventh, but he walked Nick Kurtz to start the eighth. Left-hander Ryan Bruno (2-2) came on and walked Wilken. Both moved up on Justin Johnson's sacrifice before Corona ripped a grounder up the middle to score both and give him 19 RBI, most in the tournament.

"I told our team at the end, if we break it down to the smallest level, they got two guys on, they got a bunt down and a base hit," said Stanford Coach David Esquer, whose team fell to 44-19. "They executed in order to win that ball game. You've got to give them credit for doing that."

The Deacons were able to use the delay as an opportunity to reset. Esquer went to a concourse concession stand to buy a hotdog, and the players kept things loose in the clubhouse.

"We obviously don't want to point the finger at any delay or any single play," Carter Graham said. "We tried to keep our rhythm and momentum. We were playing hacky sack in the locker room, trying to stay together and have a good time because that's what we're here to do."

Wake Forest improved to 18-0 when ace Rhett Lowder starts. The projected first-round draft pick struggled with his command, but still had six strikeouts against one walk and limited Stanford to two runs before he left with one out in the sixth.

"He's been battling a little virus the last couple of days and didn't have his good stuff," Walter said. "But he pitched into the sixth and gave us a chance to win like he always does."

Stanford used two hits and a walk to load the bases in the first inning, and Lowder was on the verge of getting out of the jam when he hit Malcolm Moore with a 2-2 pitch to force in a run.

After Wilken hit his 31st home run of the season on his 21st birthday, tying him with Florida's Jac Caglianone for the national lead, Graham singled in a run in the third to put Stanford up 2-1.

Stanford stranded five runners in scoring position against Lowder, and the Cardinal lost other chances to add to their lead when reliever Sean Sullivan picked off Temo Becerra and Tommy Troy at first in the sixth and seventh innings.

"We had plenty of opportunities throughout the day with runners in scoring position," Esquer said. "Could have got that same hit and widened the gap or extended the lead."

LSU 6, TENNESSEE 3

Paul Skenes struck out 12 and carried a shutout into the eighth inning before Tennessee broke through, and LSU held on to beat its SEC rival.

The big right-hander's fastball touched 100 mph or more 46 times as he ran his season strikeout total to 200, the first college pitcher to reach that mark in 12 years.

LSU will play Wake Forest on Monday night to determine control of Bracket 2. The Volunteers will meet Stanford in an elimination game Monday.

Brayden Jobert finished a single short of hitting for the cycle. He doubled in the fourth, tripled in a run in the sixth and homered in the eighth after Tennessee had made it a two-run game.

Gavin Dugas' third home run in four games opened the scoring, and the Tigers were up 5-0 after seven innings.

The Vols made a game of it after Christian Scott doubled for Tennessee's first extra-base hit with one out in the eighth. Maui Ahuna's RBI single knocked Skenes out of the game, and Hunter Ensley homered on Gavin Guidry's only pitch to cut it the lead to 5-3.

Riley Cooper struck out Christian Moore to end the eighth, and after an error and balk in the ninth, he caught Scott's soft liner to finish the game.

LSU won two of three against the Vols in Baton Rouge early in the season. Skenes was a 5-2 winner in the opener of that series, striking out 12 and allowing one run in seven innings.

This matchup commanded up to $500 for a prime seat on the secondary market at midweek, and Skenes was the main attraction through seven innings. Projected to be picked second overall behind teammate Dylan Crews in the amateur draft next month, Skenes recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in 18 starts.

If Skenes pitches again at the CWS, he will have a good chance to break the SEC single-season strikeout record of 202 by ex-LSU star Ben McDonald in 1989. As it is, Skenes has the most strikeouts since Trevor Bauer had 203 for UCLA in 2011.

Wake Forrest's Sean Sullivan (51) pitches against Stanford in the sixth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)



Stanford's Drew Dowd pitches against Wake Forest in the sixth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)



Stanford's Carter Graham (31) celebrates on second base after hitting a double against Wake Forest in the seventh inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)



Due to a lightning strike nearby, the game is delayed in the seventh inning as Stanford plays against Wake Forest in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)



Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) catches a fly ball in center field hit by Stanford's Alberto Rios in the third inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

