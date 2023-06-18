Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation offering grants to increase access to dental treatment, education

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is offering grants of up to $40,000 in an effort to increase equitable access to dental treatment and education, the organization has announced.

Applications for grant amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000 will be accepted starting Monday at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2024-community-grants. The deadline to apply is Aug. 18.

The grants are designed to support new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental disease treatment or preventive oral care, the Foundation said.

Applicants must be an Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, government agency, school or charitable dental treatment facility. They may request funding for program-specific administrative/staffing costs, capital needs, dental clinic expenses or program-related operational expenses.

Grants are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet any of the following funding goals: support low-cost clinics, provide oral health educational opportunities, support service-connecting organizations and incorporate oral health into broader social determinants of health. Initiatives must serve primarily low-income, uninsured and underserved Arkansans, the foundation said.

Selections will be made in November, and grant funds will be issued in January 2024, the foundation said.

More information is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/foundation/.