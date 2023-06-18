Sections
Diverse groups spark electric vehicle charging stations growth in Northwest Arkansas

Rush is on to add stations for electric vehicles as demand grows by Ron Wood | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Kris Williams, director of energy services at Ozarks Electric Cooperative, demonstrates Thursday how to charge his Rivian R1T electric vehicle at Ozarks Electric in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's a spark to add electric vehicle charging stations around Northwest Arkansas, and everyone from Walmart to public transit providers to utility companies, cities and private entities are trying to plug into the act.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021 allocated $7.5 billion to improving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, but getting those chargers up and running where they are needed is still a challenge.

Gary Berger, founder of the Tesla Owner's Club of Arkansas, which now boasts 1,400 members, said in the Northwest Arkansas metro area there are 185 electric vehicle ports of various brands available.

