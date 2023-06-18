Dream catcher

While Bill Musselman was coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, Eric Musselman stood in the background as a ball boy.

On paper, it was a simple job, but Musselman was soaking in knowledge from NBA legends such as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

In various locker rooms, he remembers watching speeches from legendary coaches like Bill Fitch, who led the Boston Celtics to the 1981 NBA title. Musselman can even recount a few heated pickup games between his father and Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson during offseasons.

"Certainly growing up, I was exposed to things that most people aren't," Musselman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Musselman would eventually coach in the NBA himself, serving as head coach for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He's now entering his fifth year as head coach at the University of Arkansas and has coached seven players since 2019 who have seen NBA action.

Ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft, former Razorbacks Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Ricky Council and Jordan Walsh all have a chance to be drafted, adding to the NBA pipeline Musselman has forged in Fayetteville.

"If we're lucky enough to coach a really good player for eight months and 30 college games, that can help expedite their development to reach their dreams," Musselman said. "We don't ever want a player to think that we're wanting them to come back to Arkansas for selfish reasons. We want a player to reach his dreams as quickly as he can."

The Hogs' head coach, using his wealth of NBA knowledge, starts by laying out a professional blueprint to recruits -- whether it be making it to the NBA, the G League or a foreign league -- and then shows them how he can coach them to their potential.

"I think when you recruit a player you always want to be truthful and honest," Musselman said. "[That way] you get a lot of buy-in from a parent, an inner circle or a recruit. Everybody's telling them they can go to the NBA, but not everybody's telling them how hard it is. Not everybody is telling him where they might end up if they don't make the NBA."

Since being hired, Musselman has changed the UA's trajectory. The last time the Hogs had multiple players taken in an NBA Draft was in 1992.

Before Musselman, Arkansas only had two players drafted during the 2010s. He's had three players selected in just four seasons as the Razorbacks' head coach.

His track record has resulted in Arkansas having one of the best recruiting pitches in the nation. However, Michael Musselman, Eric's son and Arkansas' director of basketball operations, says the process boils down to finding the right players.

"[We want guys who are competitors, guys who are dogs," Michael Musselman said. "We want guys who are willing to get dirty and dive on the floor, defend, front the post, and just kind of do all the little competitive things."

Eric Musselman will then pull in the right players for his program, help maximize their potential and then send them off to the next level. So far he's helped Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, Moses Moody and others become significant rotation pieces in the NBA.

With their next draft class, the Razorbacks seemed poised to add more proteges to that formula.

"They're going to come here, we're going to push you extremely hard," Michael Musselman said. "The biggest thing for us is we don't want guys to just get to the pros. We want them to have second and third contracts when they do get to the league."

NBA knowledge

When former LSU coach Johnny Jones was recruiting No. 1 high school prospect Ben Simmons to the Tigers, he needed a secret weapon.

Jones hired Musselman, an ex-NBA head coach with an eye for talent.

"It was a no-brainer," Jones said of hiring Musselman as LSU's associate head coach in 2014. "Having that type of background and being able to sit in the living room with these kids and tell them the way that our staff was equipped with the former NBA head coach. He knows exactly what's needed in terms of your workouts and everything that they're looking for on the next level."

Jones served as an assistant when Shaquille O'Neal and Stanley Robinson were drafted into the NBA, but he had no pro-level coaching experience.

David Patrick, Simmons' godfather, was the assistant coach who requested Musselman's presence. He felt that he was the missing piece to earn the blessing of David Simmons, Ben's father, who he played with on the Canberra Cannons during the 2000-01 Australia National Basketball League season.

"That's a very impressive resume to be telling a high school kid that he's going to be with a former NBA head coach," Jones said. "Unfortunately for him, Mussselman was gone by the time he got here."

Musselman ended up taking the head coach job at Nevada a year later. With the Wolf Pack, he used his NBA knowledge to build a program geared toward maximizing talent and a pro-style offense.

Jones, after being fired from LSU, joined Nevada as an associate head coach in 2017-18 before becoming the head coach at Texas Southern the following season.

He was able to see first-hand the success Musselman built in such a short time.

"He was helping these guys continue to improve," Jones said. "The kids were locked in as well. He did a great job of recruiting guys who were focused in and would have the blinders on."

After helping recruit Ben Simmons, Musselman continued to build his track record at Nevada and Arkansas.

"Now he has a reputation," Jones said. "They have guys coming out to his program. They are well-coached and well-prepared. I would say every team in the NBA knows who Musselman is. I don't think they only call him about his kids, either. I think they also call him about other people's kids to see what he thinks of them."

Through NBA connections from his past Musselman also has a good gauge for where his players might land in the process. In turn, he's built a rapport with the entire league once they perform well at the next level.

"The one thing Musselman is not going to do is give you a false report on any of these guys," Jones said. "He's not going to hurt a guy on his team by telling an NBA scout something that wasn't accurate. That would hurt him because they don't think he's going to be truthful."

Building relationships

Inside a McDonald's in Duncanville, Texas, Anthony Black pondered about his college options.

Black had narrowed down his options to Gonzaga, Arkansas, TCU and Oklahoma State.

Trying to help, his best friend Keyonte George's mom prompted a single question: "If something off the court happened, and you had to go talk to your head coach, which head coach would you feel more comfortable talking to?"

Almost simultaneously, Black answered back "Coach Musselman."

The next day, Black announced his commitment to Arkansas on Twitter. His decision lied solely in the trust he had in Musselman.

A year later, Black is the headline prospect for Arkansas' 2023 NBA Draft class. Alongside Smith, the guard is likely to be a lottery selection.

Jennifer Black, Anthony's mom, credits his opportunity to the dedication Musselman poured into him.

"They just had a special relationship on and off the court," Jennifer said. "I think that with a kid with Anthony's personality, he feels like you trust them and you have confidence. His confidence that he had in Anthony was everything."

In his only season at Arkansas, Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 45.3% from the field.

Musselman's system allowed the time for Black to learn and operate as one of the primary ball-handlers for the Razorbacks. He finished the season with 109 turnovers -- the most in the SEC -- but also played 34.7 minutes per game.

"We really looked at it as making a business decision," Jennifer Black said. " We wanted him to be set up to have the most success and a big part of that was fit and, so it was really important for us for Anthony to be a primary ball-handler. That's really where he shines."

Knowing this, Musselman broke down percentages of the Razorbacks' offense during Black's official visit. He showed how often Anthony would have the ball in his hands, whether on a fast break, bringing the ball up the court or on an out-of-bounds play.

"We did our homework, but you never know if it's going to fruition," Jennifer Black said. "The coaching staff did everything that they told us that they were going to do, which does not happen very often."

Musselman's relationship with Black became more evident as he developed through the season. He often encouraged Black, who was often very quiet on the court, to become more of a vocal leader during contests.

His vocal growth was shown off against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when he was getting onto a number of players in the huddle during timeouts. The Razorbacks ended up winning that game and advancing to the Sweet 16.

"I was told through somebody that a GM said his most exciting moment watching Anthony this year was the Kansas game," Jennifer Black said. "He was getting on one of our top players, getting loud on the bench and telling them to get it together."

Musselman's investment to Black paid off in practice as well. One day he yelled, "If you're open you need to shoot the ball. We all trust you."

He poured every ounce of energy into Black, the same that he does for every player. When Black was having a noticeably bad day, Musselman would call his mom and ask if something was going on that he didn't know about.

He even called Anthony's old high school coaches to see how they got him going during games.

"[His past coaches] really got a lot out of him, and they have a very demanding high energy coaching style," Jennifer Black said. "I immediately recognized that with Coach Muss."

Jennifer Black also credited Musselman for her son's maturation into a man in addition to his on-court success.

"Development is a strong word," she said. "Arkansas and Coach Muss absolutely developed him basketball wise, but there was so much development outside of that from a maturity standpoint from learning how to run a team.

"It's more than just his handles and his three-point shooting percentage or how many times he got to the rim. But no, it's the development as a person and as a leader. ... It's huge."

The blueprint

Caleb Martin was a key part of the Miami Heat's NBA Finals run this summer, but it wasn't long ago when he was one of Musselman's college proteges.

Musselman recruited Caleb and his brother, Cody, from North Carolina State during his time at Nevada. They eventually committed to the Wolf Pack because of Musselman's NBA reputation, but also his ability to coach hard.

Before the freedom of the NCAA transfer portal existed, Caleb and Cody had to redshirt the 2015-16 season before playing out the final two seasons of their eligibility. Musselman used their redshirt year to develop the twins behind the scenes.

"Their work ethic is second to none," Musselman said. "They're too tight guys. And you actually have to tell them not to come into the gym because they're wired to get to practice, maybe an hour before. They're also wired to stay an hour after practice."

Cody primarily played power forward at NC State, but Musselman played him in both the backcourt and frontcourt to develop him into a playmaker.

Caleb worked on his defense, a skill that's helped him earn a significant role as a 3-and-D player for the Heat.

"The great players, they really want to be coached," Musselman said. "They really want to be hit with the truth stick. The other guys that are resistant to it are a little bit harder to maybe get through."

While former Nevada assistant coach Doug Stewart wasn't a part of recruiting Martins, he saw the groundwork Musselman forged to create a developmental program at Nevada.

Oftentimes, Musselman would stop practices and walk through "X's and O's" Stewart hadn't seen in his life. He'd then apply the logic into individual regimens, geared toward each player, hoping to help them reach their max potential.

"He would always have each person as their own template to emphasize the importance of their own particular development," Stewart said. "He wants to know every way to do it. So he can figure out the best way that works for his program."

Musselman now uses his blueprint to build out recruiting classes, but also find the best players who want to be coached for the Razorbacks. On the recruiting trail, Musselman and his staff will constantly ask players about the NBA playoffs or other facets of the game to "measure their love for the game."

Usually, from Michael Musselman's point of view the Hogs' staff catches on pretty quick for who's the right fit for the program.

"In order to get one of these guys, you have to literally talk to him every day," Michael Musselman said. "So you're building a strong relationship. and I think you get a pretty good feel for guys. You can see that just solely based on when you call them what they are doing? Are they waking up from a nap? Are they calling you back because they're always sleeping? Are they always leaving the gym?"

Alongside the Martin twins, Musselman's formula has paved the way for other players to find success in the NBA. Stewart says it's the perfect formula for creating on-court success but also putting successful players into the league, even if they go undrafted.

"Some guys like it, but he lives it," Stewart said. "He lives for his team and his players and you know, his family obviously, as well but like he's the guy that's all in all the time. And as a player on any level, like, that's what you want out of a coach."