EDITORIAL: A matter of merit

"We have got to get it fixed. This is not right."

--State Rep. Mark Berry

T he above comment is from the co-chairman of the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee, the state rep from Ozark. The Republican in good standing was quoted in a news story about merit pay among state workers, and a recent raise the governor approved.

So what has to be fixed? What is not right?

Representative Berry tells the paper that the state has employees in several agencies working for wages below the poverty line. If that's true--and we have no reason to doubt the word of the co-chairman--then he's right. It must be fixed. State employees, outside part-time workers, shouldn't be working for weekly paychecks that fall below the poverty line.

(Pause. Deep breath.) That being said ... .

The merit raises that the governor announced last week wouldn't get a second comment if they were given in the private sector. Raises for those who deserve them work in every other occupation. Why not government?

W e've been having this debate with teacher friends for years: Across-the-board raises for all, no matter the effectiveness of the employee, just don't do the trick. The awful word that the suits have conjured up--"incentivize"--doesn't happen if the same money is given to the good, the bad and the sleep-walking-to-retirement.

Governor Sanders has authorized "merit pay raises" for what she calls exceptional employees in state government in the executive branch. The news side reports that there are five categories in the state's performance review system: unacceptable, needs improvement, solid performer, highly effective, and "role model."

Of the 22,000-plus employees in the executive branch of state government, 5,759 received the top two evaluations. Highly effective evals will get a 4.5 percent base salary increase, and "role models" will get a 5 percent raise.

This sounds like good business. And why can't the government operate like a good business?

Yes, this is about the money. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. A 5 percent pay increase will almost make up for this year's inflation. And keeping the best employees around for longer is something that government should strive to accomplish. It also doesn't hurt recruitment of go-getter employees if the papers report that good work is rewarded.

But there's another side to deserved merit pay raises, as opposed to step increases: The best employees are recognized.

This is an overlooked element of the retention part of good business/government/anything else. People not only want to be paid more for better results, but humans like to be recognized by their employers when their work is better than average. Whaddaya going to do about human nature?

Paying the best employees for their efforts works in business, the arts, the military, sports, entertainment, lawn care, the travel industry, motorcycle maintenance, lumberjacking and, well, just about every time it is used. Egalitarianism may sound good in theory--at least to some of us--but it doesn't seem to work well in the employee-employer relationship.

And the employer, in the case of state government, is taxpayers. We want the best our money can buy.

The best employees, even in government, deserved to be recognized with more than words. And there are few expressions more sincere than cash in the envelope.

Now, let's get those below the poverty line up to decent levels.